With a three-run rally in seventh, Lynn Classical softball right at home in postseason

“All we had to do was have one good bat at a time and hand it off to the next girl. We’d been so close to breaking through up to that point and we finally did,” said Morin, whose team stranded seven runners on the day.

But Classical mounted a furious comeback in the bottom of the seventh, scoring three runs — including the game winner on a passed ball, to stun the visiting Mustangs, 3-2, in the Division 1 preliminary round thriller.

First-year Lynn Classical softball coach Joe Morin told his team all season that he wanted to host an MIAA tournament game and win it. Late Saturday afternoon the 31st-seeded Rams were three outs away from falling short of that goal, trailing visiting Medford by two runs entering the home half of the seventh inning.

The Rams rally was sparked by Mekayla Poisson, who belted an RBI triple to make it a one-run game, and Izzy Faessler, who tied the game with an RBI single in the following at-bat.

Faessler advanced to second following a walk and stole third base to put the winning run just 60 feet away. Morin called for a sacrifice bunt, but the pitch skittered to the backstop and Faessler ran home, sending the Rams to the next round.

“I’ve been aggressive all year so I knew I wanted to steal and put pressure on them,” said Morin, whose team won a share of the Greater Boston League title this spring, “and then I called for a bunt to try to force them to make a play, but the speed on the bases made things happen for us there.”

Poisson earned the win in the circle for the Rams, striking out 11 and allowing only five hits in the complete game effort. Faessler collected three hits, drove in a run and scored once for Classical (15-6).

Newton North 10, Franklin 8 — The 16th-seeded Tigers (15-6) scored six unanswered runs to overcome a four-run deficit in the fourth inning of the Division 1 first-round game. North was led by Marion Carter (home run), Grace Melchionno and Katie Tobin with two RBIs each.

Division 2 State

Silver Lake 14, East Longmeadow 2 — Samantha Waters and Maddie Bryan each hit a home run and Caroline Peterson earned the win, striking out 15 for the eighth-seeded Lakers (19-2) in the first-round win in Kingston.

Division 4 State

Advanced Math and Science 15, Monument Mtn. 1 — Freshman Sophia Hammel socked a two-homer off the top of the fence in left field, sparking a four-run second, and senior Piper Kinney and sophomore Heather Cotter (inside-the-park) homered in an 11-run third as the No. 7 Eagles (17-3) soared past Monument Mountain (11-9) in the first-round win at Marlborough High.

Case 19, Quabbin 2 — Olivia Silva and Emera Marcello had three hits each to lead the 13-hit attack for the No. 4 Cardinals (16-5) in their five-inning, first-round win over the No. 29 Panthers. Brooke Orton and Abby Sirois added a pair of hits each, and Hailey Berube struck out eight while scattering four hits.

Division 5 State

Millis 9, Taconic 3 — Riley Caulfield went the distance, scattering three hits, and batterymate Frankie Pizzarella (3 hits) belted a three-run homer as the No. 23 Mohawks (12-11) ousted No. 10 Taconic (6-14) in Pittsfield with the first-round win. Freshman Lindsey Grattan was 3 for 4 with three runs scored.

Narragansett 23, Boston International 0 — Cassidy Paradis pitched a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 13, and the No. 26 Warriors (11-9) rolled to the preliminary-round win. Narragansett belted out 27 hits, led by Bella Duval (2 for 4, grand slam, 5 RBIs, 2 runs), Lilly Whitcomb (5 for 5, 5 RBIs) and Hayley Chenoweth (4 for 5, 4 runs, 2 RBIs).

Boys’ tennis

Division 4 State

Medway 3, Littleton 2 — Will Palaia won his singles match 6-0 and 6-1 as the No. 16 seed Mustangs (9-7) defeated the visiting No. 17 seed Tigers (10-6) in the first round. The pairings of Lucas Mueller and Sam Little, and Jackson Little and Evan McKay won the doubles 6-2, 4-6, 7-5, and 6-2, 1-6, and 6-1 respectively for the Mustangs.

Girls’ tennis

Division 3 State

Martha’s Vineyard 5, Pope Francis 0 — Hunter Tomkins, Cali Giglio, and Karinne Nivala each swept their singles matchups for the No. 6 seed Vineyarders (18-1), who took care of the visiting No. 27 seed Cardinals (12-5) in the first round.

Correspondents Peyton Doyle and Alex Walulik contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.

Colin Bannen can be reached at colin.bannen@globe.com.