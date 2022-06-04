A farmer holds on, a fraying lifeline for a besieged corner of Ukraine

“We are surrounded on all sides,” said Chaplik, 55, a dairy and livestock farmer. “It is the second month without light, without water, without gas, without communication, without the Internet, without news. Basically, horror.

He was taking supplies back to his village, one of a handful still in Ukrainian hands that lie in the path of the Russian advance.

SIVERSK DISTRICT, Ukraine — One of the few civilians still driving on a road leading toward the battlefront, Oleksandr Chaplik skidded to a stop and leaned out the car window to swap information with a villager.

“But people need to eat,” he said. “I am a businessman. So I am doing my job.”

Chaplik owns about 75 acres near the city of Sievierodonetsk, where Russian and Ukrainian troops have been battling for control in heavy street fighting in recent days. The countryside around his farm is under almost constant bombardment by Russian forces trying to encircle the easternmost Ukrainian forces and lay siege to Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk.

The roar of multiple rocket launcher systems being fired south of the farm rattled the windows and doors of his home. “Don’t worry, those are Ukrainian,” he said as he gave a tour of his farm. “Here, thank God, the guys are holding firm.”

But the war has come dangerously close. Craters from bombs and artillery shells scar his fields. Leaning against the wall of one of his barns stood the casings of a dozen rockets that Chaplik had collected from around the farm. The rockets delivered cluster bombs, he said, which still littered his hayfields.

“They want to be eating grass,” he said as he walked down the stalls of his 35 dairy cows. “But I cannot let the cows loose on this grass because of these bombs, and I am scared they will fall in the bomb craters.”

"People need to eat," said Oleksandr Chaplik. "So I am doing my job." FINBARR O'REILLY/NYT

Chaplik is a fraying connection to the world for his increasingly isolated village, which he asked not be named so it would not suffer retribution from Russian troops. At considerable risk to himself, he provides vital supplies and information and keeps producing food as best he can.

Many other farmers have left the area, but he said he could not. “I can’t leave the people,” he said. “If I leave, I will not be able to return to the village. I will not be able to look people in the eye.”

But as the war has crept closer, he has had to shrink his business while trying to keep the farm producing and workers fed and paid. With utilities cut off, he runs the milk machines on generators but can only operate his refrigerators for 12 hours a day.

“We used to make nearly 100 different milk products,” he said. “I have a 2-years-old Parmesan cheese. I made unique products that no one else was making: sour cream, cream, mozzarella, burrata.”

But without electricity he has had to cut down on production.

He has moved his food production operations to several parts of the country, placing part of his dairy production in the nearby market town of Bakhmut, where he already has an organic meat and dairy shop, and relocating his meat production plants to the relatively safe cities of Dnipro and Lviv.

His family has moved, too. His wife is a teacher and two of his children are university students, so they needed to go somewhere with the Internet to be able to keep working, he said. They were calling him daily, pleading with him to join them, but he said he still had work to do.

“I have fields and machines and diesel, but I do not have the workers,” he said. But he pulled together the 10 workers who remained, so they now live and eat together.

Two teenage girls were mucking out the cow stalls. “They are the daughters of my workers. They are children, but I have no workers,” he said.

A pensioner, Lyudmila, 68, has stepped in to run his shop in the village.

“Did you get cucumbers?” she called out, as Chaplik unloaded bottled water and fresh vegetables from his van.

“Without him we would be lost,” she said.

Villagers could not travel to the market, and prices there were much higher anyway, she said.

But the strain shows on Chaplik’s face. He looks like he has not slept in days. He complained of a toothache and a twitch around his eye. One of the hardest things, he said, was fielding the panicked telephone calls from relatives trying to reach the villagers who have remained behind. The cellphone service in the village has been knocked out, but they know that Chaplik drives into town every day to the market, where cell service continues, and they bombard him with calls.

“My nerves are cracking,” he said, as he declined another phone call. “I am working 14 to 15 hours a day.”