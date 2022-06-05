Ronald K. Brown/Evidence moves in every way

Ronald K. Brown may not always find what he’s looking for, but dance works with titles like “Grace,” “Mercy,” “Dancing Spirit,” “Better Days,” and “On Earth Together” attest that he knows what he’s looking for. Founded in Brooklyn in 1985, his Evidence, A Dance Company has as its mission “to promote understanding of the human experience in the African diaspora through dance and storytelling, . . . leading deeper into issues of spirituality, community responsibility and liberation.” Dancing spirits, but also the body politic.

Global Arts Live brought Evidence to Boston most recently in 2014. The company was scheduled to perform in January as part of the Winter Dance Fest that GAL had to postpone. Saturday it kicked off GAL’s truncated Spring Dance Fest at the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre with a trio of kinetic, thought-provoking pieces that included a work-in-progress, “The Equality of Night and Day.”

First up, though, was “Mercy,” which Brown created in 2019 in collaboration with composer Meshell Ndegeocello. The piece begins in darkness, with three fabric columns hanging from the ceiling, as if defining a sacred space. Wearing a dark robe and what might be a priestess’s headdress, Shaylin D. Watson backs out on stage, wary, imploring, accepting. The next three dancers also come on backwards; it’s as if everything were going in the wrong direction. Ndegeocello sings “Have mercy on me” as more dancers enter. Fists pump, arms flail, shoulders shimmy, hips swivel, feet stomp; every body part explores space.

At one point all nine dancers are kneeling, hands behind their backs; then they’re up on their feet, hands in the air, as if under arrest. “As you think, so shall you become,” Ndegeocello tells them, and “I’m at the mercy of the shifting sea.” Watson embarks on a frenetic solo, a kind of exorcism, and she whips everyone into an embattled ecstasy, the dancers not asking for mercy so much as asserting their right to it. And yet it ends with Ndegeocello singing “killing my love” over and over.

“The Equality of Night and Day” is a GAL co-commission that will have its world premiere later this month at Jacob’s Pillow. What the Majestic audience saw was “First Glimpse,” an abbreviated 25-minute version. The audio portion alternates between a jazzy, bluesy, churchy score from Jason Moran and reflections from activist Angela Davis. Led by Joyce Edwards, six dancers in blue tunics and flowing pants enact a graceful ritual of anger and repentance; there’s a stunning moment where they suggest giant birds in unison arabesque. Davis searches for “a version of democracy that does not need enemies for sustenance”; the dancers circle around a succession of soloists who defend the right to be themselves. Davis cites the high percentage of young Black men in prison; Demetrius Burns sheds his tunic, whereupon the four men give way to agony and despair while the five women form a chorus line. All nine end by circling again, removing their tunics one by one and placing them in a heap in the middle.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, “Come Ye” is set to music by Nina Simone (“Come Ye,” “Sunday in Savannah,” “Revolution”) and Fela Kuti (“Coffin for Head of State”). The movement vocabulary is by now familiar; there’s a sense of community, of choir, hands raised in surrender one moment, fists clenched the next. “Revolution” brings a change: the dancers strike more-contemporary attitudes and begin to connect as individuals. A quirky conga line forms, and then the last section, with Kuti chanting “Amen, Amen, Amen,” is performed against Robert E. Penn’s black-and-white video of civil-rights marches and sit-ins and protesters being taken away and, at the end, a beaming Simone. The dancers bust loose, now not just exploring space but luxuriating in it, claiming it, claiming their freedom, their equality. “Amen” to that.

Ronald K. Brown/Evidence, A Dance Company

Presented by Global Arts Live. At Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre, Saturday, June 4.

