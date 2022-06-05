She’s the eye of the Friendly Toast: Visual designer Ann-Marie Morse knows exactly what she’s looking for

Morse is responsible for furnishing the walls of the Friendly Toast’s eight locations, where retro decor reigns supreme. Some of her recent picks include an oversize pair of yellow-and-red clown shoes (“I think they may be Ronald McDonald’s,” said Morse) and a wood carving of a man playing a mandolin that was found in the basement of a funeral home. They currently hang in the newest location in Chestnut Hill.

Slight in stature but with an eye that’s as sharp as a knife, Ann-Marie Morse traipses across New England in her husband Burt’s navy-blue Honda truck. The duo cruises flea markets, estate sales, and everywhere in between, hunting down art, tchotchkes, and memorabilia. It’s all a part of Morse’s highly-specialized role, one that many lovers of antiques and nostalgia would covet: She’s the visual designer for The Friendly Toast , the funky restaurant group known for its colorful decor and comfort food.

Friendly Toast visual designer Ann-Marie Morse (pictured, in the Chestnut Hill location) sources all the colorful, funky decor found in the restaurant chain's eight locations.

“She eyes things and attacks,” said Burt, who frequently helps Morse fill up the back of the truck, or in some cases, an entire U-Haul, as they journey back and forth to the Brimfield Flea Market several times a year.

Morse started her career in the days when a department store’s window displays were known as a vital marketing tool to reel in customers. After art school, the Leicester native worked as a visual merchandiser for Jordan Marsh, dressing the mannequins and creating displays in their Bedford, N.H., location. A longtime antique collector, she spent the following decades raising children while frequenting flea markets and antique stores looking for goods to resell. But by 2015, a good friend’s daughter started dating the son of the Friendly Toast’s new co-owner Eric Goodwin, and word was out that they were looking for someone who knew the ins and outs of New England kitsch. Before Morse joined the team, fans of the restaurant were frequently reaching out to management with their own items, hoping their collectibles would score them a coveted spot on the wall of the Toast.

But Goodwin knew Morse could take a more organized approach to the job. “She’s dedicated to looking under every rock and peeking around every corner.”

Diners share a meal at Friendly Toast. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe staff/file

When Goodwin purchased The Friendly Toast in 2013, there were only two locations, Portsmouth, N.H., and Cambridge. There are now eight, with several set to open across New England, sending Morse traveling far and wide to find the perfect pieces for every inch of wall space.

The Brimfield Antique Flea Markets are Morse’s home turf. After 30 years, she knows the expansive marketplace like the back of her hand, plotting the best spots to park, eat, and find a restroom.

“Burt will go ahead of me with the wagon, and I’ll come in the back and meet the people and buy the stuff,” said Morse, who is known by the team as “Ree.” One of her recent Brimfield finds is a 4-foot-tall painting of Frankenstein constructed out of recycled license plates that now hangs in the Chestnut Hill location.

Morse also loves to dig through thrift stores, and has even found some items at salvage yards, like the 5-foot-tall mouse she believes once sat at a mini-golf course in Wellfleet. (That one caused quite a stir in traffic as Burt and Ann-Marie moved it to a restaurant from their storage unit in Acton.) For some goods, Morse has antique dealers she knows specialize in specific categories, like a seller who sets up a little shop in his garage during the summer to sell beer memorabilia. And then there are the estate sales, where Morse’s “little trick” is to immediately head to the house’s basement, while other shoppers focus on the big-ticket items like furniture.

Owners say all the decorations for The Friendly Toast are collected from antiques stores, yard sales, and eBay. The Friendly Toast

As the Friendly Toast chain expands, Goodwin recognizes the importance of creating an environment that remains authentic. He hopes that customers feel like Friendly Toast is a “time portal” that brings back good memories.

“I think it connects people to certain places in their lives,” said Goodwin. “It’s like how music — you hear a song and it takes you right back to high school. When you walk into the Toast and see that item, it takes you to a different era and time, and I think people romance that a lot.”

Morse is used to fielding questions from diners who spot something on the wall that sparks meaning.

“They’re all excited to say ‘oh, my mother had that’ or ‘I should have kept that, where you’d you get it?’” says Morse. “I think it makes them feel at home.”

The Friendly Toast has also served as a time portal for Morse herself. The restaurant’s Bedford, N.H., location sits on the same spot where Morse got her start building holiday displays and dressing mannequins at Jordan Marsh.

“Right where the new Toast is,” said Morse. “I did a whole circle, which I think is kind of cool.”

Megan Johnson can be reached at megansarahjohnson@gmail.com.