‘He’s been a rock:’ Boston fire chaplain steps down after nearly 60 years on the job

“He’s really the spiritual guardian of the department, I consider him the moral compass,” said Boston Fire Commissioner John “Jack” Dempsey. “Everyone is awestruck by the amount of time Father Dan has given to the Fire Department.”

The Rev. Daniel J. Mahoney, 92, who has served the Fire Department as a chaplain and Charlestown as pastor of St. Francis de Sales Church, is perhaps best known for helping to rescue sacred scrolls from a burning temple in Everett in 1982.

The retiring chief chaplain of Boston’s Fire Department — who has consoled generations of firefighters and their families, and helped bring communities together — was honored during a Mass of Thanksgiving Sunday afternoon in Charlestown.

Mahoney, who has served as a Boston Fire Department chaplain since 1964 and as the pastor of St. Francis de Sales Church, risked his life as a young priest to save a man from a fire.

In 1959, when Mahoney was assigned to St. Mary of the Assumption in Revere, he saved the life of a man caught in a nearby house fire. Mahoney’s rescue was witnessed by the man’s young son, who grew up to become a trooper with the Massachusetts State Police.

He has also been credited for countering antisemitism throughout his career and was recognized for that by the Anti-Defamation League in 2006. A Fire Department boat also bears Mahoney’s name.

‘’I remember Cardinal [Richard] Cushing saying to us as young priests: Be prayerful and be present,” Mahoney has told the Globe. ‘’I try to do that.”

Terry Donilon, a spokesman for the Archdiocese of Boston, hailed Mahoney’s service in a statement Sunday.

“He has a special connection to Charlestown and his presence has inspired, consoled, and comforted generations of parishioners and the wider community,” Donilon said.

During Sunday’s Mass, firefighters in dress uniforms crowded into the church, where Mahoney has served since 1968.

He wasn’t just a fixture at fire scenes, Dempsey said. Mahoney said weddings for firefighters, and also baptized and confirmed their children.

“He’s a friend to a lot of the guys,” Dempsey said. “He’s one of us.”

Mahoney’s service to the city’s firefighters has extended to their families. Over Mahoney’s career, the chaplain has had to console the loved ones of 68 firefighters who have died, according to Dempsey.

“He’s been a rock for the department,” Dempsey said.

Mahoney joined the department as a chaplain on Oct. 1, 1964 under tragic circumstances — five firefighters had just been killed when a wall collapsed during a fire at a vacant South End toy factory.

The department’s Roman Catholic chaplain was out of the country, and Mahoney rushed from St. Joseph’s Rectory in East Boston to Boston City Hospital, as Boston Medical Center was called at the time, where he prayed with the families of the firefighters who had died.

Cushing appointed Mahoney and another priest to serve as assistant chaplains a few hours later. He became the department’s chief chaplain on Oct. 1, 1991 — the 27th anniversary of the deadly South End fire.

Mahoney has said that being named assistant chaplain hours after the firefighters’ deaths inspired him “to be the best chaplain I can be in spite of my human frailty.”

In August 1982, Mahoney was among those who risked their lives during a fire at Temple Tifereth Israel in Everett.

Mahoney and another fire chaplain, along with a group of firefighters, made the daring decision to enter the burning building and rescue several sacred scrolls stored inside, the Globe reported.

They succeeded in passing a few through an open window before an explosion shook the building and threw Mahoney to the ground. The roof of the sanctuary collapsed, and Mahoney had to crawl to a door to escape.

Members of the region’s Jewish community were deeply moved and grateful. Mahoney later said he understood their value to the synagogue’s members.

‘’I grew up with Jewish kids, I knew something of their worship,” Mahoney told the Globe in 2006.

Nearly two decades later, Mahoney was credited with helping to mediate a dispute over the naming of what is now the bridge named in recognition of Leonard P. Zakim, the famed civil rights activist, and the Bunker Hill memorial.

Mahoney worked closely with Jewish community leaders, held a Catholic and Jewish prayer service at St. Francis, along with a seder, and helped combat antisemitism that arose during the dispute, the Globe has reported.

‘’He is what we call in Yiddish a ‘hamish’ person — he is very comfortable with people and people are comfortable with him,” Rabbi Samuel Chiel said of Mahoney.

