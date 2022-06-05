Harmony Montgomery’s stepmother arrested for perjury after allegedly lying to grand jury, according to police

Kayla Montgomery, 31, had been released on bail last month in connection with charges of receiving stolen guns. Montgomery was indicted earlier this year on a felony theft charge for allegedly lying to New Hampshire officials about the whereabouts of Harmony and receiving benefits meant for the girl.

The stepmother of Harmony Montgomery, a New Hampshire girl who went missing in 2019, was arrested Friday on two counts of perjury after she allegedly lied to a grand jury, according to Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg.

Montgomery was arrested in the police department’s lobby when she checked in with police as part of her bail conditions, according to Aldenberg.

She is being held at the Valley Street jail in Manchester and is expected to be arraigned Monday at Hillsborough Superior Court – North.

Aldenberg declined to release details about what Montgomery allegedly lied about in her statements to the grand jury.

Montgomery’s arrest was reported Saturday by WMUR-TV. Aldenberg confirmed the report in an e-mail to the Globe Sunday.

“The arrest of Kayla Montgomery is another step in the investigation into the whereabouts of Harmony Montgomery. We will continue to do everything in our power to bring this case to a resolution,” Aldenberg told the news station in a statement.

The missing girl, who was born in Massachusetts and whose 8th birthday is Tuesday, is not related to Montgomery. Harmony was reportedly last seen in December 2019 living in a car with her father.

Harmony was declared missing by authorities in December, and the handling of her case has led to critical reviews by officials in New Hampshire and in Massachusetts.

No one has been charged in connection with Harmony’s disappearance, and there is a $150,000 reward for information about her location.

Anyone with information about Harmony is asked to call the Manchester Police Department’s 24-hour tip line for the case at 603-203-6060.

Adam Montgomery, who is Montgomery’s husband, was indicted on a felony charge of second degree assault for allegedly striking his daughter in the face in July 2019.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In early January, Harmony’s stepmother was arrested after authorities said Montgomery allegedly collected government assistance benefits intended for Harmony.

Montgomery was subsequently indicted on a felony charge of theft by deception for telling New Hampshire officials Harmony lived with her from November 2019 to June 2021, and for receiving the financial assistance. Montgomery has pleaded not guilty.

In April, Montgomery was charged with two counts of receiving stolen property in connection with gun thefts in Manchester in 2019, authorities said. Her husband is accused of stealing the weapons, and has also been charged.

Both have pleaded not guilty to the gun-related charges, which are not tied to Harmony’s disappearance, officials have said.

Last month, a judge at Hillsborough Superior Court – Northallowed Montgomery to be released on a $5,000 unsecured appearance bond and conditions that included the requirement she check in daily at the Manchester Police Department.

Before her release, Montgomery told her husband that she still loved him and will “be there” for him, authorities said.





John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.