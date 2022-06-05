WBZ’s Shelby Scott, who took measure of Boston’s blizzards, dies at 86

A red hat meant people should stay home. A blue hat advised exercising caution. And a white hat? Well, things weren’t so bad.

At WBZ-TV, Shelby Scott was so famous for being battered by the weather while covering serious snowstorms that she found a way to tell viewers how to plan their day by the color of her headgear.

Shelby Scott handed in her shovel in February 1996 when she officially retired from WBZ-TV.

“I seldom wore a white hat,” she said in 2001, when she was officially retired, but occasionally was called back into service when a blizzard hit.

Ms. Scott, who spent three decades at Channel 4, where she formed the nation’s first all-woman anchor team with Gail Harris in 1977, died Wednesday in her home in Tucson, Ariz. She was 86 and her health had been declining.

She arrived at WBZ from Seattle and quickly became one of the most recognizable TV reporters in Greater Boston, breaking gender barriers from the start. She was the only woman on Boston TV news in 1965, the Globe reported.

Winter storm coverage, however, became the news with which she was most readily identified by viewers, by fans who brought her coffee and doughnuts when she was on location, and by many who simply passed her walking down the street.

Seeing Shelby Scott brace herself as snow flew past her face horizontally was a sign that Boston was in for a memorable day.

The Globe even measured storms against Ms. Scott — her height, that is.

A February 1996 report wondered if it would turn out to be a “2-Shelby winter,” and included the important details: “Total snowfall this season at Logan Airport, through 2 p.m. yesterday: 83.5 inches. Most snowfall on record: 96.3 inches, winter 1993-94. WBZ-TV reporter Shelby Scott: 62 inches tall.”

By then, the year before she retired, Boston’s winter storms meant Shelby Scott.

“People tell me it’s not a storm unless they see me,” she said in the 2001 Globe interview, adding with a throaty laugh: “That’s sweet.”

Born in Seattle on Jan. 6, 1936, Shelby Schuck was the older child and only daughter of Harry Schuck, who worked in building maintenance, and Inga Ring Schuck, a grade-school teacher who was Finnish.

At WBZ, her superiors suggested she change her last name for on-air purposes, and she became Shelby Scott, said her younger brother, Rick.

As a girl, she often visited her grandparents in Hobart, a half-hour southeast of Seattle.

“She spent a lot of time on my grandpa’s farm. He raised chickens and cows,” said Rick, who lives in Seattle.

Ms. Scott graduated from Franklin High School in Seattle and received a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Washington in 1957.

Initially, she worked at KIRO TV and radio in Seattle, where she started her career as an on-air reporter, and also was a writer, film editor, and documentary film producer.

She recalled in a Globe interview that she also was often the only woman reporting on-air in Seattle, and occasionally confronted gender discrimination.

“I’d been covering a story of a killer whale caught there,” she told the Globe’s Ellen Goodman in 1971.

“CBS network wanted it. But they said they wanted a man to do it,” she added. “My management there said, ‘Forget it.’ "

Upon arriving at WBZ in 1965, one of her first big stories was covering the Great Northeast Blackout in November 1965, according to her bio for the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame, into which she was inducted in 2008.

“Our greatest asset on ‘First 4 News’ is time,” Ms. Scott said in a WBZ statement in 1977, when she and Harris became the first all-female anchor team in the country.

The following year, WBZ ran an “Isn’t Winter Wonderful” display ad in the Globe, which noted that at 5:30 p.m. that day, “Gail Harris and Shelby Scott try on those fabulous furs!”

Aside from the hats she used to alert viewers during storm coverage, Ms. Scott wasn’t fond of how much attention was paid to how women in broadcasting dressed.

“It’s unfair to judge me on what I’m wearing, rather than on my reportorial job,” she said in the 1971 interview.

Ms. Scott returned every summer to New England after she moved to Tucson and stayed at her vacation cottage on Cushing Island in Maine’s Casco Bay, which overlooked the state’s oldest lighthouse.

“It’s a little house, it looks at the Portland Head right by the water. She just loved it. She’d go there and garden,” said her brother, Rick, who is her only immediate survivor.

So she wouldn’t have to fly with her cat, he said, Ms. Scott planned out the four-day drive from Tucson to Cushing Island every summer, and had hoped to go this summer.

Plans for a memorial gathering are incomplete, Rick said.

“She was just a good sister,” said Rick, who recalled a visit to Boston when he was young, during which his sister took them to a play.

“I remember walking down the street afterward,” he said, “and there were all these people saying, ‘Oh, there’s Shelby Scott!’ "

Ms. Scott also was active with the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, for which she was a national first vice president and president of the Boston local.

Among her honors were a citation for excellence in broadcasting from the United Press International wire reporting service, an award for journalism excellence from Suffolk University, and an honorary doctorate from Notre Dame College in Manchester, N.H., which closed two decades ago.

Her winter weather reporting, however, remained her most memorable achievement, and many viewers didn’t think much of a snowfall if she wasn’t around.

“Shelby Scott knew how to tell a storm story, and a hat was part of the performance,” Globe outdoors columnist Tony Chamberlain wrote in 1998, after she had retired, but was still being tapped by WBZ if the weather news was impressive enough.

“If they don’t care enough to bring Shelby out of retirement for the day,” Chamberlain wrote, “as far as I’m concerned it ain’t a storm.”

A complete obituary will follow.

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.