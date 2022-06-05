An exclusive country club, and the others that rose as a result

After reading Mark Shanahan’s article “The (very) private club hosting golf’s most open event” (Page A1, May 29), I’d ask his readers to consider the history.

“Tribalism” at Jewish and Irish country clubs in suburban Boston did not develop in a vacuum, as he seemed to suggest. Those clubs exist because (and only because) of the historic xenophobia at older clubs like The Country Club in Brookline.

My great-grandparents were founding members of Belmont Country Club. Their intent was not to establish a country club in order to exclude gentiles; their intent was to establish a country club that would accept them as members in 1940s Boston despite their being of the Mosaic persuasion.