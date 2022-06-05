Strong case to be made for bringing Finland into NATO

Kinzer also contradicts himself by referring to Russia as strong and weak. He writes both of the Russian army’s “pitiful performance” in Ukraine and of Finland’s “powerful neighbor, Russia.” Which is it, pitiful or powerful?

Stephen Kinzer’s opinion piece chiding Finland for applying for NATO membership and the United States for favoring this application both denies Finland’s agency and ignores the campaign of destruction carried out by Russia in Ukraine ( “Bringing Finland into NATO is a big mistake,” Ideas, May 29). Why would Finland wish to become a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization at this point? Could it be because Finns find Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, atrocities carried out in towns like Bucha, and the utter destruction of cities and towns such as Mariupol both appalling and alarming?

Beyond that, a deeper inconsistency runs through Kinzer’s recent columns on Ukraine. The United States has a lot to answer for on key aspects of its foreign policy — most recently, for example, for killing many civilians through drone and air attacks — but that is not cause to overlook aggression carried out against Ukraine or to try to explain an open attack as somehow just a response to the United States. Other countries also have agency for their decisions and responsibility for their actions.

Ben Lieberman

Acton

The writer is a professor of history at Fitchburg State University.





Move isn’t antagonistic — it’s a way to avoid war with Russia

I couldn’t agree less with Stephen Kinzer’s assertion that admitting Finland into NATO would be a big mistake.

Kinzer argues that “Finland faces no serious danger. If attacked, it can defend itself.” One could have said the same of Ukraine before 2014. Ukraine has indeed defended itself admirably, but at what cost? Mariupol is in ruins. Does Kinzer think Putin would be less brutal to the Finns if he decided to attack Finland?

The only way Finland’s admission to NATO would result in a war involving Russia and the United States is if Russia attacked Finland. No NATO country is going to initiate an attack on Russia. In any case, Article 5 of the NATO charter obligates member countries to defend one another only if an ally is attacked. If Ukraine had been in NATO, would it now be under attack by Russia? Even President Vladimir Putin isn’t so delusional as to think he could win a war with all of NATO.

I am not “thirsting for war with Russia.” Adding Finland, and Sweden, to NATO is the best way to avoid war with Russia.

David Meyers

Amesbury





Self-preservation is the goal

Stephen Kinzer is misguided in his arguments against Finland’s admission into NATO. For decades, Finland’s relationship with Russia has been uneasy and based on tacitly surrendering some of its autonomy in leadership and policy choices.

Under President Putin, Russia has felt increasingly entitled to expand its empire in disregard of international conventions and agreements (including the Budapest memorandum of 1994 guaranteeing Ukraine’s geographical sovereignty in exchange for nuclear disarmament).

Ukraine, another non-NATO country that, like Finland, shares a long border with Russia, has been subjected to an unprovoked military invasion. Russia is using long-distance cruise and hypersonic missiles and fragmentation bombs to raze cities and commit genocidal atrocities against civilians from a safe distance in an attempt to destroy Ukraine as an independent country.

Their readiness notwithstanding, the Finns realize how helpless they would be, without a NATO umbrella, against such an assault from its unpredictable neighbor.

NATO, including the United States, does not want war. The overriding goal is to deter a more widespread and deadlier military conflict.

Thomas Worobec

Waterville Valley, N.H.