Ask the Gardener: Take time out from planting to tour the most beautiful gardens, including mine

What to do this month: It’s the season for garden tours. I like to wear a white garden frock and a sun hat to these New England fund-raisers to compliment the beautiful settings (Bike shorts just don’t look right!):

A. It is now safe to plant frost-sensitive annuals like impatiens, summer vegetables like tomatoes, and tender herbs like basil. Perennials are by definition winter hardy, so you can plant them almost anytime the soil isn’t frozen, though the best months are April, May, September, and October partly because they get the most rain. The same is true of trees and other woody plants. By June 8, it is safe to plant anything, and it is also safe to move houseplants outdoors for the summer.

Q. Should peonies be cut back like the other perennials you mentioned a couple of weeks ago; specifically, Montauk daisies and phlox? (”Ask the Gardener: Growing sunflowers to support Ukraine,” April 24) Peonies have a lot of buds right now, so would cutting some of them off result in more flowers?

A. You can cut back tall fall bloomers such as New England asters now to make them shorter and bushier, but not spring and early summer flowers like peonies. If you pinch off peony side buds, you will get fewer but larger flowers. I set up peony hoops for each plant to grow up through in late April. Without staking, the heavy cabbage head flowers will bend or break if you water them while they are blooming. So don’t do it. If it rains, just harvest the bent ones for bouquets. Varieties with single petals usually don’t need staking but are not as fragrant.

Q. Two of my rhododendron bushes are starting to fail. The roots of the bushes became black, and the leaves started to die. Is there anything I can do to rehabilitate them? I have others at the opposite side of the garden bed that are the same age and thriving.

A. Rhododendrons are low-maintenance shrubs, but they need moisture when it’s dry. Water the root area deeply once a week, and cover it with 3 inches of bark mulch to help retain the moisture. When mulching any trees or shrubs, leave a mulch-free “doughnut hole” around the woody trunk to prevent rotting. Apply a fertilizer specifically for acid-loving plants each spring. Give rhododendrons extra water in October and November so their evergreen leaves can lock in moisture for the winter. Consider relocating rhododendrons that are exposed to winter winds that can dry out the evergreen leaves, turning them brown.

