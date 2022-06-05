Taking the plunge on a basement reno -- literally

When Polina Keyhayova embarked on a basement reno that would include a cold-water plunge pool, she assumed the feature would be the domain of her partner and his sauna-loving cohorts. Instead, it became an oasis that everyone enjoys.

Several years ago, Keyhayova purchased a circular wooden sauna as a birthday present for her partner, whose childhood home in Germany had a backyard sauna. Not long after erecting it in their Cambridge backyard, friends and colleagues came a-calling. Some are Europeans for whom sauna culture is the norm; others are converts who first experienced saunas on vacation.

Next came the cold-water dunk pool made out of a rainwater collection tank Keyhayova’s partner and friends climbed into after basking in the heat. To Keyhayova, the makeshift dunk pool was an eyesore. So, when it came time to finish their dungeon-like basement, Keyhayova suggested they build a plunge pool that could be accessed from the yard. Samuel Kachmar, principal of local architecture firm SKA (kachmardesign.com), loved the idea.