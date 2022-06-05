Andover baseball’s big comeback stuns defending Division 1 state champion Xaverian

“I knew I had to get a hit and I just fed off everyone’s energy,” Brenner said. “It was a playoff game and that was the biggest at-bat of my life, the biggest inning pitched of my life. It was awesome.”

Brenner punctuated an improbable sixth-inning rally — in which the Warriors plated seven runs with two outs — by lining the go-ahead single to right field. He then shut the door on the mound an inning later, escaping a bases-loaded jam to secure host Andover’s wild 11-10 win over reigning Division 1 state champion Xaverian at Aumais Field.

Andover’s Evan Brenner had never been a part of a comeback like Sunday’s. The senior was just happy he contributed amidst all the mayhem.

No. 14 Andover (12-9) advances to play Catholic Memorial or Barnstable in the Round of 16.

Andover's Evan Brenner celebrates after the final out of their 11-10 win over Xaverian. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Andover’s victory did not seem likely when Xaverian scored three times in the top of the sixth to take a commanding 9-4 lead. In the home half, a pair of outs were sandwiched around a single and an error. Then, the rally started.

Braeden Archambault worked a walk and Jack Gruenberg was plunked by a pitch to make it 9-5. Brian Gibson legged out an infield single, Jackson Brown lined an RBI knock to center, and Chase Lembo went to right for a 2-run single, tying the score 9-9 and igniting the Andover dugout.

“We were always up on the bench and kept the energy,” Lembo said. “We learned that we’re a family, we can play together, and come back from anything.”

Brenner followed Lembo’s hit with his tally to right and John Bessette capped the rally with an RBI hit to right for an 11-9 lead. The Warriors sent 12 batters to the plate in the inning, recording six hits and nine baserunners.

“We always talk about not swinging at the first pitch and our guys kept waiting for their pitch and going the other way,” coach Dan Grams said.

Xaverian catcher Michael Oates tags out Andover’s Brian Gibson on the face as he tries to score. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Xaverian's Jackson Morse is tagged out trying to slide through the legs of Andover's Evan Brenner. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

The loss was shocking for No. 19 seed Xaverian, which set out to defend its state title after an 8-12 regular season. The Hawks led 3-0 after two innings before Andover rallied to tie it 3-3.

But Xaverian responded with three runs in both the fourth and the sixth innings for a commanding 9-4 lead.

The Hawks were out one away eight separate times from escaping the inning that ended their season. In the top of the seventh, Xaverian loaded the bases with two outs and scored on a wild pitch. But Brenner induced a groundout to end it.

“Part of it was them executing but sometimes the ball lands where nobody is,” Xaverian coach Gerry Lambert said. “Andover deserved to win the game today and they really grinded today.”

Central Catholic 16, Lowell 1 — All nine starters had at least one hit as the No. 11 Raiders (15-8) bombarded Lowell with 14 base knocks, including three from Brady Rickenbach (2 RBIs) and two each from Kyle Espinola (RBI), Ryan Cloutier (4 RBIs) and Charlie Antonopoulos (RBI). Josh Florence allowed just one hit and two walks while striking out four in four innings before Andrew Lesofsky struck out all three batters he faced. Central Catholic (15-8) faces the winner of No. 6 St. John’s (Shrewsbury) and No. 27 Algonquin in the Round of 16.

Chelmsford 3, Bishop Feehan 0 — Braydon Gray hurled a complete game shutout to propel the No. 16 Lions (15-6) in the first-round home win. Matt Stuart brought in all the runs with his three-run homer in the second inning.

Shrewsbury 6, Newton North 5 — Down 4-0 in the third inning, the fourth-seeded Colonials (19-2) rallied to score six unanswered runs and advance to face the winner of No. 13 St. John’s Prep and No. 20 Lincoln-Sudbury on Wednesday (4 p.m.) in the Round of 16. David Siciliano picked up the win with 3⅓ innings of two-hit, one-run relief, striking out three. Jack O’Sullivan had a big RBI for Shrewsbury while Liam Kelvin and Griffin Bond knocked in runs for No. 29 Newton North (11-11).

Division 2 State

Plymouth South 15, Somerville 0 — Tommy Sullivan had himself a day, tossing a six-inning no-hitter and blasting a three-run home run as part of a four-RBI game to lead the seventh-seeded Panthers (16-5) into the Round of 16, where they will host the winner of No. 10 Reading and No. 23 Dartmouth. Matt Cassidy went 5 for 5 with four RBI and Nathan Ferry added two hits and knocked in a run.

Division 4 State

Abington 6, Winthrop 2 — After falling behind 1-0 in the first inning, the ninth-seeded Green Wave (16-5) answered with four in the bottom of the frame. AJ Nash, Steve Madden, Eddie Reilly, Aidan O’Donnell and Ryan Tobin all knocked in runs as Abington advances to take on No. 8 Bellingham (10-11) in the Round of 16 on Thursday (4 p.m.). Right fielder Drew Donovan, catcher Spencer Merrick and Madden, a shortstop, made key plays defensively while O’Donnell (7 K’s) went six innings on the mound before Jon Sellon closed it out.

Bellingham 11, Clinton 2 — Junior Ryan Maiorano, a Fairfield commit, fired his second no-hitter of the season, striking out 16 as he propelled the eighth-seeded Blackhawks (10-11) into the Round of 16, where they will host No. 8 Abington at 4 p.m. on Thursday. Maiorano also cranked a three-run homer in the second inning, one of three round-trippers on the day for Bellingham along with a two-run blast from freshman John Sullivan and a solo shot from Tyler Ladouceuer.

Hamilton-Wenham 4, Littleton 1 — Gian Gamelli struck out 13 and allowed just four hits in six innings of work, and Alex Cote’s two-run single in the sixth gave the fourth-seeded Generals (12-9) the cushion they needed in the first round. Ben Shufrin had two hits for No. 29 Littleton (8-12). Hamilton-Wenham will host No. 13 Leicester at 4 p.m. on Wednesday in the Round of 16.

Shawsheen 5, Easthampton 1 — Situational hitting paid off for Mavrick Bourdeau, who plated runs with a sacrifice fly and a ground out. Make Maselli’s RBI double and Brendan Lee’s run-scoring single were all the offense starter Aiden MacLeod needed as the sixth-seeded Rams (18-3) advanced past No. 27 Easthampton (10-10) and into a Round of 16 matchup with either No. 11 Case or No. 22 Mashpee.

Division 5 State

Mt. Greylock 11, Lenox 2 — A five-run fourth inning broke the game open for the Mounties, who got a big day at the plate from Derek Paris (2 for 4, triple, RBI, steal, 3 runs). Paris added two innings of scoreless relief, Landen Jamula knocked in three runs, and Jack Congelosi, Chase Doyle and Thomas Martin scored twice apiece. No. 3 Mt. Greylock will host the winner of No. 19 Mystic Valley and No. 14 Greenfield in the Round of 16.

