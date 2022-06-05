Andre Iguodala ruled out for Warriors in Game 2 against Celtics

SAN FRANCISCO — After playing 12 minutes in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, his first playoff action in more than a month, Warriors forward Andre Iguodala was downgraded Sunday to out for Game 2.

“His knee swelled up on him yesterday afternoon,” coach Steve Kerr said before tipoff. “So, he’ll be out tonight and is day-to-day.”

Iguodala played in 31 regular-season games this year, averaging just under 20 minutes per game and out for an extended stretch because of back soreness. Before Game 1, a disc injury in Iguodala’s neck sidelined him for five and a half weeks, with his only postseason appearances in Golden State’s first-round series against Denver, when he averaged just more than 14 minutes in three games.