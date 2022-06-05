‘Be you’: Jarren Duran takes Alex Cora’s message to heart in bringing his brand of dynamic play to the Red Sox lineup

It was Devers’s 30th RBI of the season, all made possible by the speed of Duran.

The Red Sox outfielder, who was batting leadoff in the designated hitter’s spot for J.D. Martinez , laced a single through the left side of the infield to beat the shift. Kiké Hernández singled off Montas, too, and with Duran on second, Rafael Devers made it three straight hits off Montas with his RBI single to left.

OAKLAND, Calif. — Jarren Duran didn’t waste any time against A’s righthanded starter Frankie Montas in the top of the first inning of Sunday’s finale of the three-game series at RingCentral Coliseum.

Devers’s single landed in left in front of Chad Pinder, who has a strong arm. With his momentum going forward, Pinder delivered a good throw to home plate, but it still wasn’t enough to nab Duran, who slid in safely and roared in elation when he sprang to his feet.

The aftermath of it all, the emotion, is what the Sox want to see. It was the message Sox manager Alex Cora delivered to Duran this year: “Be you,”

“It’s hard to come here and be yourself when you have J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts here,” Cora said. “But, in the end, we like the player and the person. He brings energy. He brings joy on a daily basis and that’s something we asked him to do. And you can tell he’s a lot more comfortable in the clubhouse and on the field.”

Duran’s swing path looks cleaner. He’s shorter to the ball, instead of trying to launch everything. He’s had quality at-bats, for the most part since being recalled Friday. He went 2 for 5 in Saturday’s 8-0 shutout of the A’s, stinging the ball to all parts of the the field.

“He was really good [Saturday]. He’s a threat,” Cora said.

Pitchers progress report

Chris Sale (right rib cage fracture) will throw a bullpen Tuesday and is expected to throw to hitters Friday.

Hansel Robles (back spasms) threw a live batting practice Saturday and is scheduled to throw an inning with the Worcester Red Sox Tuesday in Buffalo. The Sox are hopeful Robles can join the team Thursday when he’s scheduled to come off the injured list.

Josh Taylor (back) recently threw a bullpen. James Paxton (Tommy John) is throwing out 120 feet, but still isn’t throwing off a mound. However, Cora said it’s trending in that direction.

The Red Sox do not have an update on Jackie Bradley Jr.’s return from the paternity list. Cora said Bradley, his wife, Erin, and their newborn daughter, Elle, were set to be released from the hospital Sunday . . . Martinez had a scheduled day off Sunday. At the end of this West Coast swing, the Sox will have played 10 consecutive games in 10 days . . . The Red Sox will travel to Anaheim for the second leg of their three-city road trip to take on the Angels in a four-game set. The Angels are in the midst of an 11-game losing streak after Sunday’s 9-7 loss to the host Philadelphia Phillies. Mike Trout is in an 0-for-26 slump, the longest of his career. Michael Wacha will take the mound for the Red Sox against Noah Syndergaard. Garrett Whitlock will draw the start Tuesday, followed by Nate Eovaldi Wednesday. Nick Pivetta will close out the four-game series Thursday. The Angels final three starters for the series have yet to be determined.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.