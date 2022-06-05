Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron sports a brace on left arm at local MMA event

Bergeron arrived at an MMA event in Plymouth on Saturday night wearing a brace on his left arm, according to video posted on Instagram by the promotion, Cage Titans.

It appears Patrice Bergeron is the latest Bruin to have off-season work done.

The nature of the procedure and severity of the injury was immediately unknown. Bergeron missed four games in March with an elbow infection that required minor repairs. It’s possible, though not confirmed, that this is related.

The captain, along with winger Craig Smith and former Bruins defenseman John Moore, greeted a fighter and posed with him in the ring along with their wives.

Advertisement

Bergeron, still without a contract and yet to announce plans for 2022-23, is the favorite to win his record fifth Selke Trophy. The voting will be announced before Sunday’s Rangers-Lightning game (3 p.m., ESPN).

Bergeron is a Selke finalist along with Florida center Aleksander Barkov and Calgary center Elias Lindholm. This is Bergeron’s 11th consecutive year as a finalist, a league record. He has four wins, tying Bob Gainey for most all-time.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.