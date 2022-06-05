Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron wins Selke Trophy for a record fifth time

Long one of the game’s elite two-way forwards, Patrice Bergeron added another item to his lengthy resume on Sunday as the NHL announced that the Bruins star was named the Frank J. Selke Trophy winner for the fifth time, moving him ahead of Hall of Fame forward Bob Gainey for the most all-time.
Awarded to the forward who most excels in the defensive aspect of the game, the Selke Trophy has become synonymous with Bergeron, who also won it in 2012, 2014, 2015, and 2017.
The 36-year-old was a finalist for the honor for the 11th straight season, also a record for any player nominated for any award, after leading all forwards in a handful of defensive categories like shots allowed per 60 minutes, scoring chances against per 60, and more.
The Bruins’ captain is yet to announce his plans for the 2022-23 season and beyond.
