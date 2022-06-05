Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron wins Selke Trophy for a record fifth time

Long one of the game’s elite two-way forwards, Patrice Bergeron added another item to his lengthy resume on Sunday as the NHL announced that the Bruins star was named the Frank J. Selke Trophy winner for the fifth time, moving him ahead of Hall of Fame forward Bob Gainey for the most all-time.

Awarded to the forward who most excels in the defensive aspect of the game, the Selke Trophy has become synonymous with Bergeron, who also won it in 2012, 2014, 2015, and 2017.