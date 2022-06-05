Can the Celtics take a 2-0 NBA Finals lead on the Warriors? We’ve got live analysis from the Chase Center.

We’ll be offering live updates and analysis before, throughout, and after the game, with insights from Chad Finn and Nicole Yang. Follow along below.

SAN FRANCISCO — The Celtics would love to leave the Bay Area with a 2-0 lead on the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. They’ll see if they can manage that when they take on the Western Conference Champs in Game 2 on Sunday. Tipoff is 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT. You can watch on ABC.

Robert Williams will be available for the Celtics on Sunday. He continues to deal with swelling and pain after having surgery for a torn meniscus at the end of the regular season.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka said before the game that there were two reasons Williams continues to be available: The time off between games (the Celtics had three days off before the Finals, and there are two days off between games in this series), and keeping Williams to between 20 and 25 minutes per game.

After playing 12 minutes in Game 1, his first playoff action in over a month, Warriors forward Andre Iguodala was downgraded to out.

“His knee swelled up on him yesterday afternoon,” coach Steve Kerr said. “So, he’ll be out tonight and is day-to-day.”

Before Game 1, a disc injury in Iguodala’s neck sidelined him for five and a half weeks. He also missed an extended stretch of the regular season because of back soreness.

Who’s on the NBA Finals broadcast?

ESPN/ABC analyst Jeff Van Gundy will return for Game 2 after missing Game 1 because of a positive COVID-19 test.

Mark Jones, Mark Jackson, and Lisa Salters will also be on the call.

Mike Breen is still out — it will be the third game missed by the play-by-play man after he tested positive for COVID ahead of Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. He’s expected back for Game 3 in Boston on Wednesday.

In Boston? Check out the watch party

The City of Boston is hosting a watch party in the area in front of Faneuil Hall on Sunday. Chairs will not be provided, but fans are encouraged to bring their own. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at nearby bars and restaurants, and keep in mind that drinking alcohol is not allowed in open spaces in Boston.

How one terrible fourth quarter for the Celtics in November helped them rally to win Game 1 — 7:00 p.m.

Column by Tara Sullivan

The story of the Celtics’ improbable Game 1 win over the Warriors will forever be told through an epic fourth-quarter comeback, a stunning stretch of basketball when shots fell like soft rain, defense descended like heavy clouds, and confidence coursed through an entire roster.

Yet to understand how the Celtics got here, to this place of beautiful basketball filled with skill, sacrifice, and success, not to mention a 1-0 lead in the NBA Finals, it is a different, much uglier fourth quarter that helps tell their story. Back to an epic 15-minute meltdown in November, to a bewildering stretch when shots were contested, defense was nonexistent, and selfishness reigned to such an alarming degree that one veteran leader was moved to publicly call out his younger, star teammates.

At the time, it felt like Marcus Smart’s seething words might tear the team apart. Instead, the Celtics took his words and their mistakes to heart, and went about proving how much they could learn, change, evolve, and grow.

Placed side by side, the fourth quarters from a Nov. 1, 2021, loss to the Bulls and the June 2, 2022, win over the Warriors offer an amazing comparison of how far this team has come.

Read the rest of the tale here.

Why the Celtics can take a defense-first approach —6:50 p.m.

By Gary Washburn

Ignored amid the Celtics’ fourth-quarter offensive brilliance in Game 1 was their second-half defensive impact against the Golden State Warriors.

The Celtics contained Stephen Curry, who scored 21 points in the opening quarter but just 13 in the final three. With Curry being hot and one of the best shooters in league history, he spent the second half trying to carry the Golden State offense. He attempted one third of the Warriors’ shots after halftime, but he made just 5 of 14.

Marcus Smart (right) plays some tight defense against Warriors star Stephen Curry that caused him to stop on this penetration attempt and turn around and go the other way. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

That limited the opportunities for Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins, who combined for 12 attempts. Draymond Green, never considered a strong perimeter shooter, was left wide open and missed 4 of his 5 shots.

And the Celtics pressured first-time NBA Finals participant Jordan Poole, a high-scoring reserve guard, into several mistakes and forced shots.

The Boston defense is elite because it contains several key elements that are essential to a successful unit.

Read Gary’s dive into the defense here.

Ime Udoka’s family couldn’t be prouder — 6:30 p.m.

By Adam Himmelsbach

On Friday morning, Bobby Harris took his small boat out on the Willamette River just south of Portland, Ore., and caught a 13-pound spring Chinook.

“The best salmon you can eat,” he said. “They don’t spawn until later in the fall, so their flesh is just packed with nutrients and minerals. You feel like you’ve died and gone to heaven when you eat one.”

And that was just the second best part of Harris’s day. As he floated along with a line in the water, his friends in passing boats wanted to talk about the quiet, competitive basketball player Harris once coached at Jefferson High who is now just three wins from an NBA title.

Harris and his fishing buddies watched with pride and amazement Thursday night as Celtics coach Ime Udoka helped Boston roar back from a 15-point deficit and take a 120-108 win over the Warriors in Game 1 of the Finals.

“The comeback was almost indescribable,” Harris said. “Everybody here is just so excited for Ime.”

The past few months have been a joy for those closest to Udoka. His older sister, Mfon, said that after the Celtics defeated the Heat in the conference finals Sunday, the flood of calls and text messages was so constant that she needed to put down her phone.

Read the rest of Himmelsbach’s story here.

Robert Williams is available for the Celtics — 6:21 p.m.

The Celtics will have big man Robert Williams for Game 2.

He played 24 minutes in Game 1, scoring 8 points on 4-of-4 shooting.

Pregame fit check 📸 — 6:10 p.m.

Jayson Tatum Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Jaylen Brown Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Al Horford Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Grant Williams (left) and Daniel Theis. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Andre Iguodala is out — 6:00 p.m.

By Nicole Yang

After playing 12 minutes in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, his first playoff action in over a month, Warriors forward Andre Iguodala was downgraded to out for Game 2.

“His knee swelled up on him yesterday afternoon,” coach Steve Kerr said Sunday before tip-off. “So, he’ll be out tonight and is day-to-day.”

Before Game 1, a disc injury in Iguodala’s neck sidelined him for five and a half weeks. He also missed an extended stretch of the regular season because of back soreness.

Iguodala played in 31 regular-season games this year, averaging just under 20 minutes per game. His only postseason appearances came in Golden State’s first-round series against Denver, when he averaged just over 14 minutes in three games.

Kerr said Thursday he thought Iguodala did “a really good job” in Game 1. His teammates also commended his performance, highlighting his veteran presence and defensive contributions. Iguodala connected on 3 of his 4 shot attempts, including a three, for 7 points, and also dished three assists. He finished with an individual plus-minus of minus-6.

In the most recent episode of his podcast, “Point Forward,” Iguodala said he would not have played if the Warriors were still in the regular season. When Iguodala spoke to the media Saturday, he explained why he feels compelled to play through ailments at this stage.

“Understanding the importance of each chance you get, you want to try to maximize it because you don’t want to look back and think you let one get away,” Iguodala said. “That’s the sacrifice of playing through certain things.”

Hello from the Chase Center! 👋 — 5:50 p.m.

How’s it going, folks? The Globe team is back at the Chase Center for Game 2 of the NBA Finals. In case you forgot what happened Thursday (if that’s even possible!), the Celtics have a 1-0 lead on the Golden State Warriors.

Here’s a rundown of our stories from that game. Happy reading!

▪ Christopher L. Gasper: No one came up bigger in Game 1 than Big Al Horford, and it’s fitting he delivered the Celtics a victory

▪ ‘That’s who we are’: The Celtics couldn’t be rattled and knew when to pounce — and that’s how they beat the Warriors in Game 1

▪ On Basketball: Instead of wilting after ugly quarter, resilient Celtics went fourth and overwhelmed stunned Warriors

▪ Dan Shaughnessy: Capped by a championship-caliber Celtics comeback, this was everything an NBA Finals game should be

▪ Chad Finn: When the Celtics (and Jayson Tatum) needed it, Jaylen Brown stepped up. You saw what happened next.

