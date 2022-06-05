Dedham softball’s number not up yet after statement victory over Gloucester

On a gorgeous Sunday afternoon, Dedham traveled to No. 10 Gloucester and subsequently showed the Fishermen and the rest of Division 3 what it’s capable of, handing the home team a 6-3 defeat in the Round of 32.

So, when the Dedham softball team saw it was the No. 23 seed in the Division 3 tournament, the Marauders took it personally and decided to use it as fuel.

With the new setup for state tournaments, winning 15 games and a league title may not get you what it used to.

The Marauders (16-4) will now face No. 26 Pentucket or No. 7 Arlington Catholic in a Round of 16 matchup on Tuesday. Gloucester’s season ends at 14-7.

“This was two really good teams, and to me it’s a shame this matchup was in the Round of 32,” Dedham coach Mike Nosky said. “What the best system is, I don’t know. But, I do know damn well we’re not the 23rd-best team in Division 3.

“I don’t think [Gloucester] was thrilled playing a 15-4 division champion in round one, coming off the season they had and conference they’re in. That’s not me bragging, it’s just that’s a tough ask for your first game.”

It was a back-and-forth affair early with Gloucester grabbing a 3-2 lead after two innings, but Dedham took the lead for good in the top of the third.

Abby Keyes got it all started with a walk. After a strikeout, Taylor Peckham was hit by a pitch and Sam Gillen walked to load the bases. An RBI single from Alania Martin plated Keyes to make it 3-3. After another strikeout, Mary Stronach walked to force in another run and put the Marauders up 4-3. With Christina Gentile up, Gillen eventually ended up scoring on a wild pitch for the 5-3 lead.

“We talked about it at practice [Saturday] that it was kind of a slap in the face to be ranked 23rd among all these teams,” Martin said.

Dedham added one more run in the top of the fifth after Peckham walked to lead off the inning. Peckham took second on a wild pitch during a Gillen at-bat and was replaced by pinch runner Grace Bender, who scored on another RBI single from Gentile for the 6-3 lead.

Gloucester went up 1-0 after one on a safety squeeze by Chloe deGaspe Beaubien, scoring Natalie Aiello, who was hit by a pitch to lead off. A throwing error gave Dedham its first run in the second and an RBI ground out from Stronach put Dedham up 2-1. Gloucester got an RBI fielder’s choice from Jenna Connelly and an RBI single from Arianna Mullen for the 3-2 lead.

Gentile (3 runs, 4 hits, 1 walk, 5 K’s) settled in nicely after a shaky first few innings to help lead the Marauders to victory.

“This was definitely a boost, this is what we needed,” Gentile said. “This was the push we needed to show the MIAA we’re better than No. 23.”

East Bridgewater 9, North Reading 1 — Senior captain Hailey Murphy launched a three-run homer run to lead the 22nd-seeded Vikings (11-9) past the No. 11 Hornets (12-8).

Triton 16, Cardinal Spellman 4 — Skylar Colburn had four hits and Emma Penniman pitched a three-hitter for the No. 8 Vikings (16-5) in their first-round win over the No. 25 Cardinals.

Division 1 State

Lowell 12, Natick 0 — Senior Giana LaCedra was perfect for five innings, yielding no hits for the third straight game while striking out 13 (raising her season total to 306) as the fifth-seeded Raiders (17-4) rolled to the first-round win. Kay Laliberty led the attack with three hits and four RBIs, and Sophia Mirabal and LaCedra had two hits apiece. Lowell will host Westford in a Round of 16 showdown Tuesday night.

Division 2 State

Bedford 11, Nashoba 5 — Laney Mead’s double, triple, and six RBIs lifted the No. 11 Buccaneers (15-4) over the No. 22 Wolves for a first-round win. Ellie Mitchell scored three runs for Bedford.

Division 4 State

Abington 9, Bartlett 3 — Shannon Varvitsiotis struck out eight hitters across six shutout innings and Calli Pineau belted a pair of two-run homers as the No. 6 Green Wave (17-4) earned a first-round win at home.

Amesbury 12, Pope Francis 0 — Cali Catarius went 3 for 3 with three runs and three RBIs as the second-seeded Indians (20-1) cruised to a first-round win at home. Lauren Celia also tallied two runs and two RBIs on two hits. Alana DeLisle struck out three and gave up one hit in four innings in the circle.

Division 5 State

Douglas 10, Rockport 0 — Madison McDermott threw a no-hitter, striking out 14 for the No. 22 Tigers (11-10) to upset the No. 11 Vikings for a first-round win. Katie Peloquin (4 for 5) had three RBIs, and Madison McDermott (3 for 5) chipped in one RBI.

Franklin County Tech 10, Norfolk Aggie 3 — Kendra Campbell, Kylee Gamache (2 for 3), and Hannah Gilbert (3 for 4) had two RBIs apiece for the No. 4 Eagles (19-2) in the first-round win. Kaitlin Trudeau went 3 for 4.

Mt. Everett 8, Mystic Valley 6 — Emma Goewey (2 for 4) had two RBIs for the No. 30 Eagles (10-11) in their preliminary-round win over No. 35 Mystic Valley.

Boys’ tennis

Division 4 State

Bartlett 4, St. John Paul II 1 — Colin Minarik took third singles, 6-0, 6-1, for the No. 15 Indians (15-2) and Erik Naujokas/AJ Heenan cleaned up first doubles, 6-2, 6-3, in the first-round win.

Monomoy 4, Sandwich 1 — Ryan Casey’s 6-1, 6-2, effort at first singles led the No. 5 Sharks (16-3) past the No. 28 Blue Knights in a first-round win. Colin Malone/Charles Malone cruised through first doubles, 6-0, 6-0.

Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion 5, Stoneham 0 — Aidan Cleary won at first singles, 7-5, 6-4, for the No. 11 Dragons (15-1). Teddy Scott/Clayton English added a 6-1, 6-0, sweep at first doubles in a first-round win over the No. 22 Spartans.

Girls’ tennis

Division 4 State

Clinton 4, Sandwich 1 — Sophomore Amanda Champagne dominated first singles, 6-0, 6-0, to lift the No. 34 Gaels (17-4) over the No. 31 Blue Knights for a preliminary-round win. Natalia Martin and Sophie Howland took second doubles, 6-0, 6-2, for Clinton.

