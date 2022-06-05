Franchy Cordero powers Red Sox to sweep of Athletics, as Boston even its record at .500

When A’s manager Mark Kotsay took a trip to the mound, it appeared he was coming with the hook for Montas. But, with reliever Sam Blum warming in the A’s bullpen, Kotsay opted to let Montas, who to that point had thrown 98 pitches, face one more batter, the lefthanded hitting Franchy Cordero.

Leading up to the sixth inning, Montas had retired 11 Red Sox batters in a row, only for it to be snapped in that frame when Rafael Devers negotiated a leadoff walk. Even though Xander Bogaerts reached base on an error, it still looked as if Montas would elude trouble and preserve a 1-1 tie after inducing Alex Verdugo to fly out and Trevor Story to pop up.

Oakland Athletics righthanded starter Frankie Montas was in the midst of another quality outing in Sunday’s finale of a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox.

With Cordero at the plate, Kotsay took the gamble, believing his ace had earned it.

Cordero, though, has been a different beast for much of his time with the Sox this year. He’s been in tune with with his swing and disciplined in his approach. No longer uncertain at the plate, Cordero projected confidence in the batter’s box.

“He got me out with his splitter on my first two at-bats, so I was looking for that pitch,” Cordero said, through his interpreter during his NESN postgame interview.

Cordero wasted little time jumping on Montas’s first pitch, a split-finger that had worked so well for the A’s hurler.

Cordero launched Montas’s hanging splitter to left-center field for a three-run homer. It traveled 406 feet, leaving his bat at 107 miles per hour. It was Cordero’s third homer of the year and helped stamp a three-game sweep of the A’s in a 5-2 win at RingCentral Coliseum.

The win enabled the Sox to level their record (27-27) at .500 for the for the first time since April 22.

For Cordero, this might have been some redemption against Montas. The Sox had Montas on the ropes in the first inning and, with Cordero at the plate and the bases loaded and two outs, he laced a screaming line drive that appeared headed for a bases-clearing extra-base hit.

Instead, A’s first baseman Seth Brown made a stellar snag for the third out of the inning. The Sox left that inning with just one run instead of potentially four.

Rich Hill had a bounce-back start, tossing six innings plus one batter and allowing just one run on an RBI double by Ramon Laureano. Hill allowed just three hits. Prior to Jed Lowrie’s single to open up the seventh, Hill had retired 16 in a row.

The Sox will begin a four-game set Monday in Anaheim against the slumping Los Angeles Angels, who lost their 11th straight Sunday in a 9-7 setback at Philadelphia.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.