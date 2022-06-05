Game 54: Red Sox at Athletics lineups and notes

Veteran lefthander Rich Hill will look to bounce back from a shaky start against the Orioles for his fifth career start — and ninth appearance overall — against Oakland. He held the Athletics scoreless over six innings of work in his last appearance in the Bay Area for the Rays last May.

The Red Sox can finish off a sweep to start their West Coast road trip on Sunday with a chance to break out the brooms against the Athletics.

Frankie Montas will try and stave off the sweep for Oakland. Despite a 3.20 ERA, the righthander has a 2-5 record without much help; in his last two starts he’s gone seven innings and allowed two runs or fewer, both in losing efforts. Montas had a 2.31 ERA in six starts in May, but went 0-3.

Lineups

RED SOX (26-27): Duran DH, Hernández CF, Devers 3B, Bogaerts SS, Verdugo LF, Story 2B, Cordero RF, Vázquez C, Dalbec 1B

Pitching: LHP Rich Hill (1-3, 4.85 ERA)

ATHLETICS (20-35): Pinder LF, Andrus SS, Lowrie DH, Laureano RF, Bethancourt C, Brown 1B, Neuse 2B, Smith 3B, Pache CF

Pitching: RHP Frankie Montas (2-5, 3.20 ERA)

Time: 4:07 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Montas: Bogaerts 1-6, Devers 4-6, Hernández 0-2, Martinez 2-6, Plawecki 1-4, Story 2-6, Verdugo 1-3, Vázquez 0-4

Athletics vs. Hill: Andrus 1-6, Kemp 0-2, Laureano 1-6, Lowrie 2-7, Murphy 1-5, Pinder 0-1

Stat of the day: The Athletics have failed to provide Montas with more than one run of support in over half his starts this season.

Notes: The A’s will try and avoid getting swept in their second straight three-game series and fifth time overall this season. Oakland was shut out for the seventh time this season on Saturday in an 8-0 loss to the Red Sox, who have won three in a row. The A’s are an MLB-worst 7-22 at home ... Montas is 0-1 with 1.98 ERA in four career appearances against Boston, including two starts ... Hill went 16 straight innings without allowing a run over parts of five starts earlier this season, but the 42-year-old hasn’t been as sharp in recent outings. He gave up six runs and seven hits — including two homers — over four innings in a 10-0 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Monday ... Rafael Devers is 4-for-6 with two doubles in his career off Montas. Devers is 5-for-17 with three doubles and three RBIs in his last four games overall ... The Red Sox activated Jarren Duran on Friday and placed Jackie Bradley Jr. on paternity leave. Duran had two hits and started in right field on Saturday, the first time he has played that position in the majors.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.