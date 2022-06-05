Should we have expected anything other than this? The Celtics should be pleased with a split on the road.

Sure, a 107-88 final out of San Francisco stung, and yes, a Game 2 loss that tied this NBA Finals with the Warriors at a game apiece was weighed down by the disappointment of what could have been.

But as much as Celtics fans had their giddy hopes dashed that Boston could somehow top the heroics of a Game 1 shocker and leave the Bay area with a near-insurmountable 2-0 series lead, they can certainly head to TD Garden Wednesday night secure in the knowledge these Celtics can hang with the mighty Dubs. They just have to figure out how to survive the third quarter.

On this night, with the Warriors fueled by so much desperation, against a prideful home team clearly out to erase the embarrassment of a Game 1 meltdown, the Celtics were swamped. This time, the Warriors were unwilling to let their patented third-quarter heroics go for naught, and unlike Game 1, when the Celtics chipped away at a late-game deficit with a stunning scoring barrage in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter, it was the Warriors turn to do that Sunday night.

Two quick Boston turnovers, 6 straight Golden State points, and it was already time for Ime Udoka to clear his bench. The rout was on.

“We said we needed to play with desperation and that’s what we did,” Steph Curry said. “Now we got to take it on the road.”

If you’ve watched the Warriors, you knew it was coming. If you’ve played the Warriors, you know that it’s coming. But knowing it doesn’t mean stopping it, and once again, the Warriors exploded across the third quarter of a basketball game, splashing points into the bucket in their uniquely dominant way.

The Celtics were unable to stop it.

Led by the peerless Steph Curry and his smooth shooting stroke, the Warriors dominated the third quarter again, this time outscoring the Celtics, 35-14, to take an 87-64 lead into the final stanza. Not even the Celtics’ top-ranked defense could do much to stop the barrage, and turning over the ball 15 times across the first three quarters certainly didn’t help their cause. By the time Jordan Poole splashed a preposterous 3-pointer as the third-quarter buzzer sounded, the Warriors sure looked to have righted themselves from the disaster of their Game 1 meltdown.

The most memorable image of the first half had to be Jaylen Brown sprawled on the floor with Draymond Green’s sneakered feet near his ears, the result of Green, the Warriors’ peskiest defender and loudest trash-talker falling backward into Brown as Brown let fly with a 3-pointer.

Green was whistled for a foul, but got lucky when there was no double technical to follow. With Green shoving Brown away with a push to the back, the two then got tangled as they pushed their way onto their feet. They had to be separated by teammates, which could have been disastrous for Green. Having already earned a tech earlier in the game, a second would have meant automatic ejection. But an official review ruled no further penalty, and Brown, visibly annoyed, had to settle for two of three free throws. Green got away with it, and his Warriors, energized as the halftime break drew near, went into the locker room up by a bucket, 52-50.

But make no mistake: The Celtics made it clear from the outset they weren’t going to be resting on any Game 1 laurels, playing instead with the type of “greed” their coach Ime Udoka had urged in the pregame. As good as it felt to shock the basketball world by stealing the first game of the series, imagine what it would feel like to do it again?

As Udoka put it: “We got the first one. Now it’s time to be greedy and go for two.”

And so the Celtics came out roaring, pushing their way to an early lead on a predictably hot-shooting rebound night for star Jayson Tatum. Meanwhile, it was the Warriors who looked shaky, missing layups, clanking jumpers off the front rim, hoping their resident not-named-Curry sharpshooter Klay Thompson would eventually find his stroke. The Celtics were much smoother in the early going, a collective calm they have to believe will carry them back to Boston feeling good about their West Coast swing no matter the outcome of Sunday’s gme.

Remember, this is a team that has proven over and over again it knows how to respond after a loss in the playoffs, having avoided back-to-back setbacks across the entirety of their postseason run. Udoka’s message for Game 2 in California? Put some of that intensity to work even in times of prosperity.

“We’ve talked about it because at times this postseason, we have played desperate after losses and we want to have the same mentality after a win, keep the same edge,” the coach said. “So we look at things we could have done a lot better in that game.”

As much as Game 1 is remembered for the fourth-quarter heroics, the Celtics actually led that game at halftime, but fell behind under the weight of one of those patented Warriors third-quarter runs. They were in this game for the first half, too, thanks mostly to the shooting heroics of Tatum (21 first-half points) and Brown (15 points) as well as 8 bench points from Derrick White. They hurt themselves with 11 turnovers, but with signature tenacity on the defensive end and crisp ball movement on many offensive possessions, they kept themselves afloat.

