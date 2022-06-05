Ondrej Palat’s last-minute goal gives Lightning victory in Game 3

Ondrej Palat scored with 42 seconds left and the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Rangers, 3-2, on Sunday to cut its deficit in the Eastern Conference finals to 2-1. Palat’s goal, off a nifty pass from Nikita Kucherov , capped a comeback that began after Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider scored power-play goals in a span of just over two minutes in the second period to put the Rangers up, 2-0. Facing the prospect of falling behind, 3-0, in a series that began with a pair of losses on the road, the Lightning rallied with Kucherov scoring on the power play in the second period and Steven Stamkos blistering a shot past goalie Igor Shesterkin from the left circle early in the third. Game 4 is Tuesday night, with New York still in a position to move within one victory of its first trip to the Stanley Cup Finals since 2014.

Advertisement

Nazem Kadri out for rest of Western Conference series; Evander Kane suspended 1 game

Nazem Kadri is a major reason the Colorado Avalanche are one win away from the franchise’s first trip to the Stanley Cup Final in more than two decades. They’ll have to take that step without him. Kadri is out for at least the rest of the Western Conference final against the Edmonton Oilers after being injured on an illegal hit by Evander Kane in Game 3. The Avalanche are up, 3-0, and go for the sweep Monday night in Edmonton. “He’s out for the series, possibly longer,” coach Jared Bednar said Sunday. “We should find that out in the next few days. My thoughts are the same on the hit: It’s a dangerous hit.” On Sunday, the NHL suspended Kane for Game 4.