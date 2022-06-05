Phillies rally in ninth for walkoff win that extends Angels’ losing streak to 11 games

Trout went 0 for 3 and is hitless in his last 26 at-bats, the longest drought of his decorated career. The three-time MVP did walk and score a run for the Angels, whose last win came on May 24.

It was the fourth victory in a row for the Phillies, who have won all three games under interim manager Rob Thomson since he took over when Joe Girardi was fired Friday. Philadelphia outscored the Angels 26-9 while sweeping the three-game series.

Bryson Stott hit a game-winning, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning after Bryce Harper tied it with a grand slam in the eighth, and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied for a 9-7 victory Sunday that sent slumping Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels to their 11th straight defeat.

Advertisement

A native of nearby Millville, N.J., the nine-time All-Star finished the series 0 for 11 with four strikeouts against his hometown team and is 2 for 20 with seven strikeouts in five career games in Philadelphia.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

The Angels are on their longest losing streak since an 11-game slide in August 2016.

After blowing a 6-2 lead in the eighth, the Angels went ahead 7-6 in the ninth against Corey Knebel (2-4) when Matt Duffy made up for a costly fielding error at third base with a two-out RBI single.

Singles by Alec Bohm and Didi Gregorius off Los Angeles closer Raisel Iglesias (1-4) put runners on first and second with two outs. Angels manager Joe Maddon, who summoned Iglesias with one out in the eighth, brought in Jimmy Herget to face Stott. The rookie connected on a full-count curveball clocked at 74 miles per hour and sent the home team — and crowd — into a raucous celebration when he cleared the wall in right field.

It was the second career homer for Stott, who also went deep in Philadelphia’s series-opening 10-0 win on Friday night.

Advertisement

Harper also doubled, Bohm had three singles and Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto drove in runs for the Phillies.

Yankees win sixth straight

Josh Donaldson hit a 10th-inning sacrifice fly, and the New York Yankees came from behind twice to beat the Detroit Tigers, 5-4, on Sunday in New York to reach the one-third mark of the season at 39-15, the best in the major leagues in 21 years.

Joey Gallo’s two-run homer in the fifth off overcame an early deficit and the Yankees won for the 10th time in 12 games, completing a three-game sweep of the Tigers and extending their winning streak to six games. Their 39-15 record is the winningest after the season’s first third since the 2001 Seattle Mariners were 42-12.

“Just a lot of guys with a hand in the victory again,” manager Aaron Boone said.

Anthony Rizzo tied the score, 4-4, in the eighth after he was hit near the left knee by a bounced pitch, stole second and continued to third when second baseman Jonathan Schoop allowed the ball to bounce of his glove for an error. Rizzo slid home when third Harold Castro’s high throw on Gleyber Torres’ RBI grounder glanced off Eric Haase’s mitt for another error.

“It’s nice always whenever you can impact a game in a big way,” Rizzo said. “I think our pitching and defense has been outstanding. It just allows all of us to play free and just play baseball.”

Advertisement

Yankees outfielder Miguel Andujar requested a trade after being demoted to the minors, according to multiple reports.

Andujar informed Boone of his desire to be traded Friday after New York optioned the outfielder to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, according to reports.

The New York Post reported that Andujar has been seeking a trade since the end of the 2021 season. The Yankees have not confirmed the reports, and Boone would not elaborate on his discussion with Andujar, calling the demotion a result of a “tough numbers game.”

Mets ace Max Scherzer bitten by pet dog

Injured New York Mets ace Max Scherzer confirmed Saturday his pet dog bit his pitching hand this week, but he says the wound won’t slow his recovery from an oblique strain.

The New York Post reported earlier Saturday that the righthanded Scherzer was bitten by a dog on his left hand, a second bizarre injury for New York this week after shortstop Francisco Lindor got his right hand caught in a hotel door and fractured the tip of his middle finger.

Scherzer, who has been out since May 18 and isn’t expected back until at least late June, confirmed the dog bite on Twitter, saying it was actually his pitching hand that got nipped. He also said his timeline for a return hasn’t changed.

Álvarez homers to power Astros

Yordan Álvarez hit his 16th home run of the season and Framber Valdez won his fifth straight start for the Houston Astros, who beat the host Kansas City Royals, 7-4. Álvarez led off the eighth inning with a 456-foot shot to right. It was one of three hits for him, extending his hitting streak to seven games. He’s batting .556 (15-for-27) with six multi-hit games in the span. Valdez went six innings, allowing two runs on four hits, walking three and striking out five. In his last six starts, Valdez has a 2.11 ERA (10 earned runs in 42⅔ innings) and the Astros have won all six . . . Luis Arráez went 4 for 4 with a walk, Gary Sánchez and Trevor Larnach homered and the Minnesota Twins beat the host Toronto Blue Jays, 8-6. Arráez leads the majors with a .358 batting average. Six different players drove in a run and the Twins had 16 hits as they took two of three from the Blue Jays, cooling down a Toronto team that came into the series on an eight-game winning streak. George Springer hit the 50th leadoff home run of his career and Santiago Espinal made it close with a three-run home run off Duffey . . . Andrés Giménez hit a three-run homer, Zach Plesac had eight strikeouts over six innings and Cleveland beat Baltimore, 3-2, to win its first series at Camden Yards since 2018. Giménez staked Cleveland to a 3-0 lead with a first-inning drive off lefty Dean Kremer (0-1) following a single and a walk. That proved to be enough of a cushion for Plesac and three relievers in a combined four-hitter . . . In Chicago, Jake Burger had a key hit for the second consecutive day and the White Sox hung on to a large early lead to beat Tampa Bay, 6-5. Burger, who had a go-ahead, two-run pinch-hit homer in the eighth inning of the White Sox’s 3-2 win on Saturday, had a two-run double during Chicago’s four-run first off Ryan Yarbrough (0-2). White Sox starter Lucas Giolito (4-2) gave up five runs, two earned, and eight hits over six innings. Liam Hendriks worked the ninth to get his 16th save in 19 chances.

Advertisement

Pirates’ Suwinski on a hitting tear

Jack Suwinski followed his game-winning homer a day earlier with three hits to help the host Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Arizona Diamondbacks in a 3-0 shutout. The rookie has at least one hit in his past five games, and was 7 for 12 this series. Pittsburgh took two of three from Arizona after a three-game sweep of the Dodgers in Los Angeles. Pirates starter Zach Thompson (3-4) allowed four hits and two walks with four strikeouts. The right-hander has surrendered seven runs in 29⅔ innings over his past six starts. David Bednar had two strikeouts in a perfect ninth for his 10th save . . . Patrick Corbin pitched six effective innings, Josh Bell had a two-run double and catcher Kelbert Ruiz picked off Nick Senzel at first base to end the Washington Nationals’s 5-4 win over the host Cincinnati Reds. Maikel Franco homered for the first time since May 14 and Washington capitalized on two fourth-inning Cincinnati errors . . . Donovan Walton hit a grand slam and Jakob Junis pitched six innings of one-run ball in the San Francisco Giants’s 5-1 win over the host Miami Marlins. Curt Casali had two hits and scored twice for the Giants, who split the four-game series with Miami and finished 5-5 on their three-city road trip.

Advertisement



