Returning to its roots in Bach, Emmanuel Music hosts pianist Simone Dinnerstein

After engaging in such a process, Emmanuel has returned to live performance this season with a renewed commitment to serving as a “living laboratory” for the music of Bach. That composer’s body of work — especially the Cantatas — has of course been at the center of Emmanuel’s identity since its founding in 1970 by the late Craig Smith. But over the decades, the organization has also made substantial commitments further afield, from operas by Handel, Mozart, and Stravinsky, to chamber music by a range of Romantic composers, including a 51-concert Schubert cycle that spanned seven seasons.

For some of the more fortunate musical organizations, pandemic-related closures provided more than an occasion for existential panic. At places such as Emmanuel Music, the pandemic also provided much-needed time to pause and reflect on questions of core artistic identity.

Now it seems Emmanuel is coming home to its roots in Bach, with both performance and pedagogic programming. In the latter category, after convening an online edition of its Bach Institute in 2021, and then postponing a live edition earlier this year due to ongoing pandemic concerns, Emmanuel’s Bach performance training program for early-career musicians finally met in-person last month. Among its guest faculty was the Brooklyn-based pianist Simone Dinnerstein, who returned to Emmanuel on Saturday for her performance debut with Emmanuel Music.

On paper Dinnerstein would seem a natural fit for Emmanuel’s approach to Bach, which features modern instruments and an emphasis on the music’s timeless emotional and spiritual relevance. For her part, Dinnerstein made her own name back in 2007 through a boldly self-produced recording of Bach’s “Goldberg Variations” played on a modern Steinway grand. Her take on Bach is often unapologetically Romantic and in that sense stands in refreshing counterpoint with the period approaches more typically taken up in today’s early music world.

Saturday night began with the Keyboard Concerto in G Minor (BWV 1058), itself a reworking of Bach’s own Violin Concerto in A Minor (BWV 1041). Tempos were brisk, and Dinnerstein’s playing projected abundant energy and an eloquent musicality though not always a commensurate amount of clarity. Particularly with larger musical forces, the church’s booming acoustics can make the articulation of real sonic detail and the maintenance of pinpoint ensemble precision particularly challenging, as appeared to be the case here.

In terms of clarity of detail, the evening’s closing account of Bach’s Keyboard Concerto in E Major (BWV 1053) seemed to fare much better, with Dinnerstein’s playing notable for its rhythmic buoyancy and flexibility as well as its coloristic imagination. The orchestral playing, led by Emmanuel’s artistic director Ryan Turner, projected a similar vitality and cohesiveness.

Between the two Bach works, Turner led three movements from Jennifer Higdon’s whirling “Dance Card,” an accessible and often jubilant work with occasional passing shadows, and Philip Lasser’s wonderfully resourceful arrangement of Bach’s Chorale Prelude for organ “Embarm dich mein, O Herre Gott” (BWV 721). Throughout the night, the Emmanuel orchestra played with a rewarding combination of freshness and deep familiarity. Bach’s music runs deep in this ensemble’s collective bloodstream, and at the same time, live music-making of this nature still feels too vitally important to be taken for granted.





EMMANUEL MUSIC

Simone Dinnerstein, piano; Ryan Turner, conductor

At: Emmanuel Church, Saturday night





Jeremy Eichler can be reached at jeremy.eichler@globe.com, or follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Eichler.