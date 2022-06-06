Sadly, the pickings are slim for TV viewers who can’t afford to stream

Q. I am a senior citizen on a low fixed income. It seems as if the rest of the world has several streaming services they pay for to watch all your recommended shows. “Hotel Portofino” is the only one you listed on your summer picks that I’ll be able to watch because I have only basic cable. Of course, PBS has the best programs, but is there nothing on network television to look forward to? Please consider a column for those of us who have to wait until shows get added to the free streaming services we get from the public library.

A. I hear you. Generally, I suggest that readers find a way to jump among the streaming services, signing up and canceling so that you only pay for one at a time — which ends up costing somewhere between $10-$16 a month. But that may be complicated, which I completely understand.

Sadly, the non-pay channels have mostly thrown in the towel when it comes to good scripted drama at any time of year — except, as you say, PBS. With a few exceptions, they offer crime franchises like “NCIS” and “FBI,” along with a big slate of game shows and reality contests. One notable network exception has been NBC’s “This Is Us,” which was remarkable. It’s tear-jerking, for sure, so you must have a tolerance for sugar, but it’s also epic in scope and the acting is good. Do you know how to call up shows on demand? All six seasons of “This Is Us” are waiting for you, if you do. There are comedies waiting for you on demand, too, including ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” which features a charming ensemble.

But as far as summer premieres of new network shows go, the near future is not bright. I’m sorry to say that there’s just not much for those hoping to reach beyond repeats and reality shows. “Tom Swift” recently premiered on the CW — it airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. — and it’s a mystery series about a young billionaire inventor, based on the juvenile novel series. The CW is also premiering an Australian comedy called “Bump,” about a group of high school friends, on Aug. 11. Both of those may be too youth-directed for you, though.

You may not realize this, but Peacock is available in a free, ad-supported version — if you can figure out how to load the streamer onto your system. You might enjoy “Rutherford Falls,” a warm Peacock comedy about a small-town guy (Ed Helms) trying to keep the town founder’s memory alive, despite his mistreatment of the local Indigenous tribe. The first season is out there, and gets better with each episode. The second season is due on June 16.

Peacock’s “Bel-Air,” a dramatic adaptation of the old sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” is worth a look, too. You can see the entire first season now, about a teen from West Philadelphia trying to fit in with his wealthy relatives in California. It’s a good, if predictable, nighttime soap opera. And “The Capture,” a British import on Peacock, is a fascinating and enjoyable crime thriller about the world of deep fakery.

Peacock also has a large library, some of which is also available free with ads. You can’t go wrong with “Friday Night Lights,” if you haven’t seen it yet, along with “Parenthood,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Monk,” and “House.” If you manage to get access, you’ll see other goodies, too.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.