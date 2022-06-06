This week’s TV: Farewell to Shelby Scott, a Navajo Nation mystery, and ‘Irma Vep’

Here in New England, we take our weather seriously, so her local status cannot be overstated. Viewers looked to her and her live on location reports for honest information, and for amusement. She was always ready with a joke, or a slightly inappropriate but amusing comment, and she had a hat system — a red hat to say stay home, a blue hat to suggest caution, and a white hat for don’t worry too much.

I just want to take a moment to pay tribute to Shelby Scott, who died at 86 on June 1 ( here is Bryan Marquard’s detail-filled obituary ). She was a Boston TV icon, having long served as the queen of storm coverage while she was at WBZ-TV.

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com . Today’s column covers June 6-12.

The Globe once called her a “storm doyenne,” with a front-page graphic on Jan. 9, 1996, measuring snowfall amounts against her height (62 inches). The next month, another Globe graphic with two images of her indicated it was going to turn out to be a “2-Shelby winter.”

Advertisement

Scott retired in 1996 after three decades at WBZ (though she returned on occasion for a while to cover major storms). But I still hear her name come up whenever there are big local weather events. As the wind kicks up, or as the snow starts falling, someone inevitably says, “Remember Shelby Scott?”

She was the product of a very different media landscape, when local news figures loomed larger, and when maybe coverage didn’t go insane over every dusting of snow. She was down to earth, and she had an appealing authenticity about her.

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. “The Janes” was made before news that the Supreme Court is likely going to overturn Roe v. Wade. Now, sadly, rather than simply looking back at a dangerous time, it may also become a blueprint of how to move forward. It’s about the years right before the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973, when a group of women in Chicago — including mostly antiwar and civil rights activists — decided to help women get abortions safely. (Here’s the trailer.) They called themselves Jane, and they were responding to the high number of women who were going to hospitals with life-threatening injuries caused by back-alley or self-administered efforts. For about five years, Jane formed an underground network that helped provide some 11,000 safe abortions, breaking the law to save lives. The documentary premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. on HBO.

Advertisement

2. Now, with the word “queer” meaning something a little different than it did at the turn of the century, “Queer as Folk” is returning with a new cast of characters. Premiering Thursday on Peacock, the show will be set in New Orleans and include queer and diverse actors, including Jesse James Keitel, Candace Grace, Johnny Sibilly, Devin Way, and Fin Argus. The only cast name I recognized instantly is Ryan O’Connell, a queer man with cerebral palsy whose Netflix series “Special” is worth checking out. Some of the more well-known guest stars will include Kim Cattrall, Ed Begley Jr., and Juliette Lewis. By the way, the season revolves around the aftermath of Pulse-like shooting at a gay club — touched on in the trailer.

Advertisement

Alicia Vikander in HBO's "Irma Vep." carole bethuel

3. “Irma Vep” — the title is an anagram for vampire — comes to TV. Director Olivier Assayas adapts his own 1996 movie into a limited series, with Alicia Vikander as an American actress who, just out of a relationship, goes to Paris to star in a remake of the French silent film “Les Vampires.” Whoops — she starts to lose the boundary between herself and her character. (Here’s a look.) The cast includes Tom Sturridge, Byron Bowers, Carrie Brownstein, Adria Arjona, and Fala Chen, as well as an appearance by Kristen Stewart. It starts on Monday at 9 p.m. on HBO.

4. On Sunday, AMC (at 9 p.m.) and AMC+ are premiering a 1970s-set series based on Tony Hillerman’s Navajo Nation books featuring Leaphorn & Chee. Called “Dark Winds,” the show will star Zahn McClarnon as Joe Leaphorn and Kiowa Gordon as Jim Chee as they deal with a series of seemingly unrelated crimes. There are old scores, personal demons, and a supporting cast featuring Rainn Wilson and Noah Emmerich.

5. Starz’s latest costume drama, “Becoming Elizabeth,” takes place just after the death of England’s King Henry VIII. Alicia von Rittberg stars as the young Tudor who would become Queen Elizabeth I, with Romola Garai as Princess Mary and Tom Cullen as Thomas Seymour. The eight-episode series, created and written by British playwright Anya Reiss, premieres Sunday at 8 p.m. There will be candlelight.

Advertisement

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan in "Ms. Marvel." Marvel Studios

6. “Ms. Marvel,” which premieres Wednesday on Disney+, is a six-episode series about a teen superhero trying to balance high school life with her emerging superpowers. I wonder if her superpowers are a metaphor? She is Kamala Khan, a Muslim American in Jersey City, and she is played by Iman Vellani. By the way, the show serves as a big, long ad for — I mean as a set-up for the 2023 movie “The Marvels,” in which Vellani will reprise her role.

CHANNEL SURFING

“Peaky Blinders” The final episodes arrive. Netflix, Friday

“Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute” Friends remember the late comic. Netflix, Friday

“For All Mankind” Season three premieres with a jump forward to the early 1990s. Apple TV+, Friday

“Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory” The comic brings other comedians to the stage to talk about married life. Netflix, Saturday

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“Girls5eva” In season two, the sweet spot between silliness and satire. Peacock

“Now and Then” A pulpy whodunit with lots of twists. Apple TV+

“The Time Traveler’s Wife” An unsatisfying adaptation of the novel. HBO

“Ten Percent” The British adaptation of “Call My Agent!” stays close to the original. AMC

“Conversations With Friends” A melodrama from the makers of “Normal People.” Hulu

“I Love That for You” Vanessa Bayer stars in this sendup of home shopping networks. Showtime

“The Staircase” Colin Firth stars in a stellar adaptation of the Michael Peterson case. HBO Max

Advertisement

“Gentleman Jack” Suranne Jones continues to shine in season two. HBO

“We Own This City” A potent miniseries about crooked cops in Baltimore. HBO

“A Very British Scandal” Claire Foy and Paul Bettany in a portrait of an ugly divorce. Amazon





Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.