Elon Musk says Twitter’s lack of info on bots breaches merger deal

Elon Musk said he believes Twitter Inc. is breaching their merger agreement by not providing information about spam and fake accounts that the billionaire has demanded.

In an amended securities filing on Monday, Musk said he believes Twitter is “actively resisting and thwarting his information rights” by refusing to disclose the information.

Last month, Musk said he wouldn’t proceed with his $44 billion takeover of Twitter unless the social media giant can prove bots make up fewer than 5% of its users.