Hasbro faces moment of truth as it aims to ward off challenge from activist investor

As is often the case, the defenders have the upper hand. But they’ve taken this assault quite seriously. And the impact could last long after Hasbro holds its annual meeting on Wednesday, and tallies the shareholder votes. Investors will soon find out if Alta Fox’s candidate, IDT Corp. CFO Marcelo Fischer, wins a board seat against the company’s wishes — and if longtime board member Ted Philip gets knocked off.

Think of the Pawtucket, R.I.-based company as an army behind a walled castle, and Texas-based investment firm Alta Fox as the insurgent leading the barbarians at the gate.

The proxy fight over Hasbro’s board of directors that’s barreling to a conclusion this week has shaped up to be a memorable campaign, the kind of heated back-and-forth battle familiar to players of the company’s popular Dungeons & Dragons role-playing game.

For Hasbro, fending off Alta Fox’s insurrection is perhaps the most high-profile confidence test of late chief executive Brian Goldner’s “Brand Blueprint” vision: essentially turning a legendary toy-and-game manufacturer into an entertainment goliath. For its part, Alta Fox says it is simply trying to drive the best results for Hasbro shareholders, a goal which it argues should help the company’s 6,600-plus employees as well.

Let’s turn the storybook pages back to February when Alta Fox burst on the scene. The investment firm, with a 2.5 percent stake in Hasbro, argued that the company has been poorly managed of late, pointing to a stock price that has trailed the Standard & Poor’s 500 index significantly in the previous five years. Alta Fox called for a tax-free spinoff of Wizards of the Coast, the Hasbro subsidiary that includes D&D and fantasy card game Magic: The Gathering. The reason? When Hasbro started disclosing the subsidiary’s financials a year ago, they looked phenomenal. Wizards made up about one-fifth of Hasbro’s nearly $6.5 billion in revenue last year, but was responsible for more than half of its operating profit.

Alta Fox, led by self-described Magic enthusiast Connor Haley, argues that with these metrics, the Wizards business alone could trade for $100 a share, given its profitability and growth prospects. Hasbro’s stock, meanwhile, has been bumping along in the $80 to $100 range for the duration of the proxy battle — and for much of the past five years, even when the broader stock market soared. You can see why Alta Fox initially chose call its campaign: “Unleash the Wizards.” To help pull it off, Haley assembled his own adventuring party of five director candidates to take on board incumbents.

Hasbro’s response? The Wizards are staying with us.

Alta Fox claims the Wizards division is being held back by the broader company — a vast toy chest packed with everything from Monopoly and Risk, to Transformers and My Little Pony, to the recently acquired eOne production studio responsible for the Peppa Pig and PJ Masks cartoons. But Hasbro says it has invested $1 billion in the Wizards division over the past five years, and that all its business lines benefit from their shared expertise.

The board also wants to give new CEO Chris Cocks the opportunity to prove himself. He won the job in January, about three months after Goldner’s death following a long battle with prostate cancer and several weeks before Alta Fox’s first salvo. Before his promotion, Cocks led the Wizards division; both sides in the proxy battle agree he had a successful run there.

When Alta Fox’s push to spin off Wizards didn’t really catch fire among investors, its campaign shifted a bit. Talking points focused more on board governance issues, such as the longevity of some directors and whether they are too beholden to Alan Hassenfeld, chairman emeritus and a significant shareholder. Alta Fox argues Hasbro is run more like an insular family company — Hasbro gets its name from its founders, three Hassenfeld brothers who launched it a century ago — even though it is public today. And the activist investor repeatedly cites capital allocation issues, as evidenced by the roughly $4 billion that Hasbro spent in 2019 to buy eOne, right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The reports in January of Hasbro’s losing its contract with Disney to make “Princess” and “Frozen” toys to archrival Mattel added fuel to Alta Fox’s assault. Other shareholders, including local investment firms Boston Partners and Anchor Capital, expressed support this spring for Alta Fox’s side.

As the battle played out with dueling press releases and SEC filings, Alta Fox eventually pared back its slate to three director candidates. Then, last week, the group was down to one: Fischer, the corporate finance expert. (Haley maintains this was done in reaction to discussions with other investors.)

The big question: what are the big passive investment managers — the Vanguards, State Streets and BlackRocks of the world — doing? Shareholder advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis play outsize roles in these decisions; both recently came to their own conclusions about Alta Fox’s question.

Glass Lewis sided completely with Hasbro, backing the existing board (now up to 13 members from 11 a few months ago), and rebuking Alta Fox. But ISS agreed with the activist investor on certain points, and eventually recommended withholding votes for Philip, management’s choice, possibly to signal displeasure with the pace of change at Hasbro.

Morningstar analyst Jaime Katz said she still sees an upside to investing in Hasbro now. Maybe Alta Fox’s agitation, she said, will prompt Cocks to update his corporate strategy more quickly than he would have otherwise. But she hasn’t given up believing in Goldner’s vision for the company. The price may have been high for the eOne deal, and the timing terrible, she added, but it could still pay off, particularly if TV and movie projects like the long-awaited Dungeons & Dragons movie next year are successful.

Corporate boards usually view these campaigns as annoying distractions. In this case, the Wizards won’t be leaving the castle anytime soon.

But maybe this siege on Fort Hasbro will strengthen it, by forcing the new CEO to confront independent voices about the best strategy going forward. In D&D, as in real life, the survivors often emerge from their fights stronger, with more experience, tested by battle.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com.