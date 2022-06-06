Massachusetts employers’ confidence waned last month

Business confidence in Massachusetts tumbled last month to its lowest level of the past year-and-a-half as employers fretted about rising interest rates and inflationary pressure, stock-market declines, and the looming possibility of another recession. The Associated Industries of Massachusetts Business Confidence Index fell 3.4 points last month to 54.7, which puts it more than 7 points below where it was a year ago, but still above the breakpoint of 50 that indicates the mood is more upbeat than pessimistic. Executives are complaining about lingering supply chain issues, along with the uncertainties associated with inflation, a volatile stock market and the war in Ukraine. The AIM index is based on a monthly survey of more than 140 Massachusetts employers, and is calculated on a 100-point scale. ― JON CHESTO

TECHNOLOGY

Apple debuts pay-later service, updates to iPhone, Apple Watch

Apple on Monday unveiled a flurry of new software features and services at its Worldwide Developer Conference, including an updated iPhone lock screen and a pay-later option that pushes the tech giant deeper into finance. The new payment feature, called Apple Pay Later, is a highly anticipated addition to the Wallet app. Apple’s latest iPhone software, iOS 16, will include the new lock screen, letting users personalize the feature and view widgets — bits of software that handle simple tasks. A feature called Live Activities will make it easier to keep track of events or activities, such as an NBA game or an Uber ride, senior vice president Craig Federighi said at the event. The Apple Watch also is getting improvements, such as atrial fibrillation detection to help with heart health. And the device’s latest software will better track sleep to indicate what stage users are experiencing at different times at night. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

LABOR

Supreme Court sides with baggage worker on arbitration dispute

The US Supreme Court sided with a Southwest Airlines baggage-handling supervisor seeking to avoid having to go to arbitration with her bid for overtime pay, ruling in a case with possible implications for Uber drivers and Amazon warehouse workers. The justices unanimously said Monday the supervisor isn’t covered by a federal law that requires enforcement of agreements to take claims to arbitration rather than to court. The majority said the employee qualified for an exception in that law for workers engaged in foreign or interstate commerce. The case was being closely watched because of the potential impact on other jobs in the transportation and shipping industries. Uber, Lyft, and Amazon.com all filed briefs backing Southwest. The ruling didn’t explicitly say how workers in those industries will be affected. Writing for the court, Justice Clarence Thomas said some workers are exempted from the arbitration law even if they don’t physically cross a border. The ruling kicks the case back to a lower court. It involved Latrice Saxon, who works at Chicago’s Midway International Airport as a ramp-agent supervisor, overseeing the loading and unloading of luggage onto and off planes. As a condition of her employment with Southwest, Saxon signed an agreement to take any wage disputes to arbitration, rather than filing a lawsuit. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

FINANCE

Citigroup plans to hire 4,000 tech staff to tap into ‘digital explosion’

Citigroup Inc. plans to hire more than 4,000 tech staff to help move its institutional clients online in the wake of the pandemic. More than 1,000 of the recruits will join the markets technology team as part of an aggressive growth strategy, Jonathan Lofthouse, head of markets and enterprise risk technology, said in an interview. “We’re trying to digitalize as much of our client experience as possible, front and back, and modernize our technology,” he said. “Those firms that can digitalize fastest are going to create competitive advantage.” Banks are upgrading decades-old technology platforms to make services available remotely for both clients and workers, with multibillion-dollar programs that investors are watching closely for signs that this largess will eventually boost returns. At Citi, Mark Mason, the chief financial officer, said in March the lender raised tech spending by 10 percent to $10 billion last year. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boss Jamie Dimon said last month he just wants “to get it done” on the technology front, amid broader shareholder scrutiny of the bank’s expenses. Data specialists are in particular demand across banking and the wider jobs market. Lofthouse said pay was a factor in getting new workers through the door, but training and flexible working models would help to keep them. Citi currently has more than 30,000 software engineers. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

SENIOR CARE

Nursing homes say staffing shortages put them at risk of closing

Almost three quarters of nursing homes say they’re at risk of closing because of staff shortages, with more than half operating at a loss, according to a survey. If things don’t improve, most fear that resources won’t be enough to keep them in business for more than a year. Expenses are 41 percent higher than a year ago, and more than half of those polled said finding workers is even more difficult this year, according to a study from the American Health Care Association released Monday. The staff shortfalls are forcing homes to turn away potential residents at a time when occupancy rates are already far lower than before the pandemic. The survey of 759 facilities last month shows pressures aren’t easing in the beleaguered sector. AHCA, an industry lobbying group, has said more than 400 facilities are at risk of closing this year as homes grapple with lower enrollment and higher labor and supply costs. The industry has attracted more scrutiny after COVID-19 swept through facilities, killing more than 150,000 residents. The White House has proposed regulation to enhance quality and lower turnover, including minimum staffing requirements. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTO INDUSTRY

Mercedes-Benz recalls nearly one million vehicles over possible brake failure

Mercedes-Benz is recalling nearly 1 million cars that were sold around the world between 2004 and 2015 over concerns that the brakes could fail, the company said Monday. The immediate recall affects the ML and GL series of sport utility vehicles, both of which are popular with drivers in the United States, as well as the R-Class luxury minivans, Mercedes said in an e-mailed statement. Tests showed that advanced corrosion in the joint area of the brake booster housing in some of the vehicles could cause problems with the braking mechanism, the company said. “After extended time in the field and in conjunction with significant water exposure, this corrosion might lead to a leakage of the brake booster,” it said. The problem could lead to “an increase in the brake pedal forces required to decelerate the vehicle and/or to a potentially increased stopping distance.” Customers who bought one of the cars will be contacted with further information, Mercedes said. More than 933,400 vehicles are affected, said Germany’s Motor Transport Authority, the agency that issued the recall. ― NEW YORK TIMES

