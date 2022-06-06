Musk threatens to pull out of Twitter deal over fake accounts

In a letter delivered to Twitter on Monday and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Musk’s lawyers at law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom argued that Twitter was “actively resisting and thwarting” Musk’s rights under the terms of his deal to acquire the social media company. His lawyers accused Twitter of a “clear material breach” of its obligations and said that Musk had the right to break off the agreement as a result.

Elon Musk is threatening to pull out of his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter if the company does not provide more information on how it calculates the number of fake accounts.

The letter said Musk had “repeatedly” requested more information about how Twitter measured spam and fake accounts on its platform and that he had “made it clear that he does not believe the company’s lax testing methodologies are adequate so he must conduct his own analysis.”

The letter featured the most direct words yet about Musk potentially scrapping the deal. The letter also presents a new legal argument for pulling out of the deal.

Twitter’s cooperation was necessary to secure the debt financing that banks have committed to fund the deal, the letter said. Morgan Stanley and other lenders have committed a total of $13 billion in debt to help pay for Musk’s takeover. A spokesperson for Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Twitter’s response to previous queries from Musk’s team, which gave more detail about the company’s methodology for measuring fake accounts, was “tantamount to refusing Mr. Musk’s data requests,” the letter said.

“Twitter has and will continue to cooperatively share information with Mr. Musk to consummate the transaction in accordance with the terms of the merger agreement,” a Twitter spokesman said. “We believe this agreement is in the best interest of all shareholders. We intend to close the transaction and enforce the merger agreement at the agreed price and terms.”

Musk, who signed a deal to acquire Twitter in April, has, in recent weeks, threatened to put the deal “on hold” over its number of fake accounts.

Musk appeared to be building a case to argue that Twitter had experienced a “material adverse change,” or a change that would significantly affect its business, which could allow him to break off the deal.