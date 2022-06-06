Two years after lockdown, ‘there’s little good news’ for restaurants still in survival mode

“We function on avocados,” said Joe Carreiro, the general manager of El Potro’s four locations, scattered in Boston’s inner suburbs. “It’s our bread and butter.”

The creamy green spread comes with onions, cilantro, and a hint of lime to complement nearly every dish the restaurant chain serves, from steaming pans of fajitas to enchilada entrees. It tops tacos, garnishes burritos, and even enriches the spice rub on the Cajun burger.

But a case of three dozen premium avocados costs El Potro around $200 today, compared to $79 before the pandemic. The price shock trickles down to the menu, where a side of guac goes for almost $10 — double the 2019 $4.50 sticker price.

Advertisement

It’s an unsettling consequence of the economic chaos cascading down the supply chain and into commercial kitchens, Carreiro and fellow Massachusetts restaurant owners say. Americans have already felt the pinch from food costs at the grocery store, where inflation has driven the price of produce and meat up by double-digit percentages, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Slowly but surely, the same problem has made its way onto the bill at neighborhood burger joints and luxury steakhouses, just as customers are shedding pandemic worries.

The first pandemic shockwave arrived early for restaurants, when diners vanished and outlets shuttered. Now comes a second (or perhaps even third) existential threat that is more conventionally economic but dire to this critical industry.

“We’re facing a situation where folks want to think that restaurants are operating like pre-2020,” Carreiro said. “They’re expecting service to be the same. They’re expecting prices to be the same. But the reality is it’s not.”

On average, restaurants nationwide have seen food costs climb 17 percent from April 2021, according to David Portalatin, a food industry advisor for the market research firm NPD. But customers have only seen a 9 percent uptick in menu prices, meaning eateries have swallowed half of the inflated costs. (The data does not account for shrinkflation, a phenomenon where portion sizes decrease but prices rise or remain flat.)

Advertisement

At El Potro, for example, butcher bills are 60 percent higher now than early 2020, and steaks that once sold for $16 in the restaurant cost almost that much to buy wholesale. The restaurant had to impose four price increases since late 2020, after just one such step-up between 2008 and the start of COVID.

“The American consumer loves restaurants, and we recovered just as much of the demand as we could after [COVID] restrictions were lifted,” Portalatin said. “Unfortunately, we’ve gone through somewhat of a reset. There’s no doubt that restaurant operators still face some pretty stiff headwinds.”

Food prices are just one piece of the complicated puzzle restaurateurs must navigate to stay afloat amid seemingly endless waves of the pandemic. Today, they’re free from stringent capacity restrictions, vaccination requirements, and the perils of Omicron winter. But finding workers remains as difficult; record-breaking gas prices push up transportation costs; and shipping delays are widespread. Pallets of asparagus and circles of soft cheeses, for example — ordered carefully from various corners of the world — are often stranded at faraway ports.

Washington has been little help of late. Last year, the federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund doled out $28 billion to help cover costs such as rent and payroll, while still leaving roughly 200,000 applicants unaided. A proposed second round this year promised $42 billion more. But in May, it failed in the Senate. And despite protests from lawmakers including Senator Elizabeth Warren, it’s now “dead in the water,” said Nancy Caswell, the executive director of Massachusetts Restaurants United.

Advertisement

Chef Carlos Lopez places the lid on a container of fresh tortillas while working at El Potro Mexican Grill in Chelsea. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

More than 4,000 of the 17,000 restaurants in the state already closed during COVID, MRU estimates found, and the lack of continued government help has made restaurateurs desperate. Independently-owned eateries are overextending themselves, Caswell said, paying for inventory with credit cards or incurring exorbitant interest on loans they thought the RRF would cover.

Ahead of another pandemic summer, many restaurant owners believe the days of government aid are in the past. The “new normal” is here, and eateries no longer expect that sympathy — from customers and officials, alike — will come their way again.

“In a time when there’s little good news, the RRF could’ve helped” cover nearly a year of payroll, said Sandrine Rossi, the owner of Frenchie and Collette Wine Bistros, who applied for at least $500,000 and was turned down. “But this is what we have to work with.”

To survive, Rossi reduced hours. She closed her brunch service at Collette due to staffing issues, foregoing a much-loved meal where mimosas were often paired with smoked salmon tartine and poached eggs. Thankfully, dinnertime customers still arrive in droves for swordfish and French white wines.

Advertisement

A glass goes for a pretty penny, Rossi admits. She buys each bottle for up to $25 today, at least $10 above pre-pandemic times, and that cost translates to the bill.

“I’m grateful some people are not scared to spend money, especially on good wines and cocktails,” Rossi said.

That’s mostly true across the board. Diners, bored by the malaise of lockdown life, have embraced power lunches and romantic dinners again. Restaurant traffic in April was 11 percent below pre-pandemic levels in April 2019, but significantly improved from the depths of COVID, data from NPD found. Households with annual incomes under $50,000 or those with children have come out less than others, though traffic from adult-only groups was up 1 percent this April compared to the last.

A full recovery in traffic is expected but not imminent, Portalatin of NPD said.

Amid the uncertainty, restaurants have struggled to predict when demand will return, an added headache for businesses already strapped for cash.

Laurence Wintersteen, the co-owner of Horse Thieves Tavern in Dedham, tracks the weather and events, like concerts and graduations, to prepare for heavy traffic. It helps him figure out how much food to order (and when). Still, his methods have proven unreliable in this new landscape.

“We can’t figure out what’s driving people to eat out anymore,” he said. “They’ve fallen out of a routine.”

Ian Calhoun, the owner of Mooncusser in Back Bay, found success by requiring reservations and removing his a la carte menu. The shorter monthly tasting menu — with tuna crudo and local scallops — allows Calhoun to stock ingredients more easily and to more precisely map out his staff needs.

Advertisement

Head chef Carl Dooley prepares sourdough bread for the next day's menu at Mooncusser in downtown Boston. The restaurant has survived the pandemic by requiring reservations and removing the a la carte menu. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

The restaurateur, who also runs 80 Thoreau in Concord and Cusser’s Roast Beef and Seafood, was among the lucky ones who received RRF funds in 2021, though the money did not mark the end of his woes. Calhoun now opens Mooncusser’s four days a week instead of six and eliminated its bar menu, since only three people are working the kitchen. Calhoun described himself as “optimistic but realistic.”

“We have to not seek to be what we were in 2019 or 2011 but what works now,” he said.

But what works now may not work in a year — or even a month, owners say.

The restaurant industry has served as an indicator of economic and social health during the pandemic, recuperating and then faltering again with each wave of COVID. Businesses now fear that the overwhelming costs and shrinking workforce will become permanent and that inflation will become a fact of life, rather than an exception.

The Federal Reserve is hiking interest rates to tamp down prices, but Caswell of the MRU, the restaurant trade association, said the state should provide restaurant relief. Dig into the state tax coffers or the COVID-era American Rescue Plan money to help eateries, she suggested. “I want Governor Baker on the matter.”

Annie Mayne serves customers for dinner service at Mooncusser restaurant in downtown Boston. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Because one day, restaurants worry, diners may not be willing to pay for a pricier beer or an extra $2 for chicken wings.

“We’ll reach a point where the air comes out of the balloon,” Portalatin of the NPD said.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.