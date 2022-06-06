In America, we let 18-year-olds buy assault rifles but not a case of beer

The individual body counts were relatively low, compared to the recent racist supermarket attack in Buffalo and the school shooting in Texas , topping out at three dead in Philadelphia and Saginaw, Mich. The shootings in Philly took place on busy South Street, teeming with bars and restaurants; picture gunfire erupting on Boylston Street in Boston.

In other words, it was a pretty average weekend in the land of the free and home of the brave.

At least 17 people were killed and 62 wounded in mass shootings across the United States from Friday through Sunday.

Chattanooga couldn’t technically tie with Philly and Saginaw because the third fatality stemming from the shooting at a nightclub there was some poor soul who got hit by a car while fleeing the gunfire.

If the shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, hadn’t happened, there would be far less attention paid to the weekend roundup of mass shootings. CNN had a map showing the sweep, blood stains from sea to shining sea.

Take a gander at the Gun Violence Archive. As of Monday, the 78th anniversary of D-Day, there have been 246 mass shootings in the United States in the first 155 days of 2022. Not a single week has gone by without a mass shooting, which is defined as four or more people killed or wounded.

This doesn’t happen in other countries. Only here. If the landings at Normandy 78 years ago displayed American exceptionalism at its best, the routine, unabated slaughter on this nation’s streets, day after day, week after week, year after year, surely is American exceptionalism at its worst.

What kind of country would allow an 18-year-old like Salvador Ramos, charged with killing 19 fourth-graders and two teachers in Texas, to legally buy a semi-automatic rifle and 375 rounds of ammunition but deem it illegal for him to buy a case of beer?

If the alcoholic beverage industry wants to improve its bottom line, they need to take a page from the National Rifle Association and figure out how to buy enough votes in Congress to allow them to sell their product unencumbered by the most basic regulation.

It was the scourge of young people driving drunk and killing themselves and others that led politicians to raise the legal drinking age from 18 to 21.

How on earth can the gun-buying age be lower than the drinking age?

Congress, we are told, is on the case.

Don’t hold your breath.

In the decade that has passed since the elementary school massacre in Newtown, Conn., almost all Republican lawmakers, and a few Democrats, have resisted attempts to reduce access to assault rifles and accessories that make it easier to kill lots of people in a short amount of time. This, despite polls showing the vast majority of Americans want common-sense gun control measures.

Still, there is growing evidence that such polling doesn’t account for voter indifference on gun control.

When push comes to shove, voters don’t act like they want to get rid of politicians who are in the tank with the gun industry. Even in Democratic-leaning states, including Nevada, Washington, California, and Maine, when given the chance to introduce expanded background checks, voter support was not nearly as high as polling suggests it should be.

We have met the enemy. And it is us.

John Rosenthal, president of Stop Handgun Violence, which has helped Massachusetts become second only to Hawaii with the lowest incidence of gun deaths, said Massachusetts has been able to cut gun deaths by 40 percent since 1994 by enacting common-sense measures, such as banning assault rifles and investing in anti-violence strategies.

“We treat guns like cars,” he said of the state’s regulatory process. “This nation could cut its gun death rate in half if Congress did the same.”

But Rosenthal has been at this long enough to know Congress won’t emulate Massachusetts.

So the weekly count of mass shootings by various media will continue until that practice fades, too, like the memory of the last atrocity. And the next.





