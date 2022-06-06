fb-pixel Skip to main content

‘Bewitched’ statue in Salem covered in red paint; man arrested

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated June 6, 2022, 18 minutes ago
The "Bewitched" statue in Salem was covered in red paint Monday afternoon, police said.Courtesy of Tim Keough

A man is facing several charges after the “Bewitched” statue in Salem was defaced with red paint Monday afternoon, police said.

Kylynn Chambers, 31, a homeless man living in Salem, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and defacing property, according to Salem police Lieutenant Dennis Gaudet.

Witnesses told police they saw a man covering the landmark statue in red paint shortly before 5 p.m., Gaudet said.

The 6-foot-tall bronze statue sits near the intersection of Washington and Essex streets and depicts Elizabeth Montgomery, the lead actress in the popular 1960s television sitcom, riding a broom next to a crescent moon and above a cloud.

Photographs of the statue on Monday showed bright red paint covering Montgomery’s face, torso, and arms.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.

