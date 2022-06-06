‘Bewitched’ statue in Salem covered in red paint; man arrested

Kylynn Chambers, 31, a homeless man living in Salem, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and defacing property, according to Salem police Lieutenant Dennis Gaudet.

A man is facing several charges after the “Bewitched” statue in Salem was defaced with red paint Monday afternoon, police said.

The "Bewitched" statue in Salem was covered in red paint Monday afternoon, police said.

Witnesses told police they saw a man covering the landmark statue in red paint shortly before 5 p.m., Gaudet said.

The 6-foot-tall bronze statue sits near the intersection of Washington and Essex streets and depicts Elizabeth Montgomery, the lead actress in the popular 1960s television sitcom, riding a broom next to a crescent moon and above a cloud.

Photographs of the statue on Monday showed bright red paint covering Montgomery’s face, torso, and arms.

