‘Bewitched’ statue in Salem covered in red paint; man arrested

A man is facing several charges after the “Bewitched” statue in Salem was defaced with red paint Monday afternoon, police said.
Kylynn Chambers, 31, a homeless man living in Salem, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and defacing property, according to Salem police Lieutenant Dennis Gaudet.
Witnesses told police they saw a man covering the landmark statue in red paint shortly before 5 p.m., Gaudet said.
The 6-foot-tall bronze statue sits near the intersection of Washington and Essex streets and depicts Elizabeth Montgomery, the lead actress in the popular 1960s television sitcom, riding a broom next to a crescent moon and above a cloud.
Advertisement
Photographs of the statue on Monday showed bright red paint covering Montgomery’s face, torso, and arms.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.