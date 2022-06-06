Brookline to mark Juneteenth with Freedom March, celebration

Brookline is inviting community residents to participate in a townwide observance of Juneteenth, on June 19.

Established as a national holiday in 2021, Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of slaves in the United States in 1865. Brookline is planning to mark the event with a Freedom March and a celebration.

The march, which is intended to draw attention to the work that remains to be done in promoting racial equality and diversity, will begin at 10 a.m. at the Florida Ruffin Ridley School, 345 Harvard St., and proceed to the Brookline Avenue Playground, 575 Brookline Ave., where the celebration begins at 11 a.m. That event, which ends at 2 p.m., will feature free food along with a performance by a dance group, music from a DJ,, face painting, a bouncy house, games, crafts, and raffles.