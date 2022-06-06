Burrillville man with massive stockpile of firearms seeks release on bail

US Magistrate Justice Patricia A. Sullivan had decided in March to keep Andruchuk in federal custody, after reading two sealed documents from federal prosecutors that she said revealed his “incredibly troubling” problems with drugs and mental health, explosive rage, and obsession with firearms.

Ronald Armand Andruchuk, 37, an unlicensed counselor at the DaVinci Center in Providence and unsuccessful Republican candidate for a House seat in Cranston, has been held without bail at the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Center since his arrest on federal charges in February.

PROVIDENCE — A US magistrate will decide in a few weeks whether to release a Burrillville man accused of illegally stockpiling more than 200 firearms, making ghost guns, and shooting into his neighbors’ property.

What she read changed her original plan to release Andruchuk with mental-health treatment and supervision. She was convinced there was no way to effectively supervise Andruchuk, who she described as manipulative.

However, the magistrate also said Andruchuk’s lawyer could petition for release if he could offer a plan that would keep people safe.

Criminal defense attorney John L. Calcagni III of Providence filed a motion on May 19 for a detention hearing, which said they have developed a release plan supported by US Pretrial Services to address community safety. The plan was not made public.

The US attorney’s office will oppose letting Andruchuk out, saying in its response Friday what prosecutors have argued all along: “No condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of other persons and the community if the defendant is released.”

A detention hearing is scheduled for June 28.

Andruchuk is charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, because of his alleged drug use; making false statements to purchase firearms; and causing false records to be kept by licensed firearms dealers. He is also facing state firearms charges in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Andruchuk was a drummer in a black metal funeral band called GravesideService, and had worked as a per diem substitute teacher at Central High School before getting a job as a counselor at the DaVinci Center during the pandemic.

He launched a campaign as a Republican for the House District 14 seat in Cranston in 2018, though his nomination papers were rejected for having the names of voters in other districts and blocks of signatures appeared to be all signed by the same person, according to documents obtained by the Globe.

He delved into alt-right conspiracy theories and by 2020 he started his own YouTube show, “The Rhode Island Freedom of Information Initiative,” where he discussed articles from The Epoch Times and banned posts by survivalist blogger Mike Adams of Natural News.

Andruchuk drew attention from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives last year, when he suddenly started buying masses of guns. Despite his history of drug use and his family’s concerns about his mental health, Andruchuk passed background checks by the Cranston police.

Over just a few months, Andruchuk bought at least 169 firearms of all kinds, using proceeds he’d made from cryptocurrency, according to his former attorney. He moved his family from Cranston to Burrillville last winter, and neighbors began complaining about gunfire coming from his home at 1746 Tarkiln Road.

Massachusetts authorities began investigating in December, after Andruchuk allegedly hid two handguns and flashlights containing cocaine, oxycodone, and amphetamines in the ceiling of a men’s bathroom at the Tractor Supply Co. in Millbury, Mass. The Burrillville police rejected his attempt to buy more guns.

The final straw was when he fired shots into his neighbors’ yard and over the heads of Burrillville police officers in late February.

Investigators arrested Andruchuk the next day, and ATF agents found an arsenal inside his new half-million dollar home, with piles of firearms in the locked basement, and more guns stashed throughout the home. He had greeted police while wearing a “battle belt” that held four handguns, knives, and illegal drugs, according to court documents.

The only place they didn’t find guns, according to federal authorities, was the bedroom used by his young sons.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.