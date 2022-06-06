Electric vehicle owners invited to Melrose’s EV Showcase

Melrose is hosting a special community event to promote the use of electric vehicles.

At the EV Showcase pop-up event June 18, local owners of electric vehicles — including cars, bikes, and scooters — are invited to display the vehicles and share their knowledge about them with the larger community.

The free event, organized by city staff and the Melrose Energy Commission, will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the high school, 360 Lynn Fells Parkway. The city has included the EV Showcase as part of other events in several past years but this marks the first time it will be held as a stand-alone event.