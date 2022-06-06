Fallen cemetery headstones weren’t knocked over by vandals after all

When more than 20 headstones were found toppled over at the North Cambridge Catholic Cemetery on Sunday, it was assumed to be vandalism. But that wasn’t the case. As it turns out, the damage wasn’t the work of vandals, but of Mother Nature.
Officials say the headstones fell over due to erosion of the stones.
The fallen headstones were brought to the attention of police Sunday after a Cambridge resident visiting a relative’s grave “noticed the headstone was loose and that it appeared someone might have tried to push the stone over,” said Jeremy Warnick, a spokesman for the Cambridge Police Department. “They then noticed other headstones in the cemetery that were damaged due to falling over and reported this to the Cambridge Police.”
Approximately two dozen gravestones appeared to have been pushed over and damaged. Cambridge police documented the incident and originally described it as malicious destruction to a cemetery.
But it turns out the headstones fell over due to natural causes.
“Detectives have since spoken with cemetery staff, who were aware of the fallen stones,” Warnick said in an e-mail to the Globe. “They claim that it is the result of a national erosion of the stone, which causes them to fall over, and are confident it was not the result of any malicious destruction.”
