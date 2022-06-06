Gina Raimondo, meet Alexander Hamilton

Raimondo was back in Rhode Island last week for a political fundraiser and her daughter’s prom, but the Commerce secretary managed to make international headlines because she is considered a leading contender to replace Janet Yellen as the Biden administration’s next Treasury secretary.

Market Watch reported that Yellen is to leave the administration after the midterm elections – where Democrats are expected to lose big – and that the moderate Raimondo wouldn’t have trouble securing the votes needed in a Republican-controlled Senate to be confirmed for the job.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Raimondo defended the Biden administration during an interview with Jake Tapper on CNN’s State of the Union over the weekend, arguing that while inflation is a problem for the country, the economy is strong because of decisions the president has made.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

”I shudder to think what we’d be living through right now if we didn’t have the American Rescue Plan,” Raimondo said. “Remember, that was the money for vaccinations, which actually allowed us to get everybody back to work. That was the money for emergency rental relief.”

Raimondo twice mentioned her experience as Rhode Island governor as she filibustered her way through Tapper’s questions about Biden’s economic policy, and she admitted that she wasn’t aware of the baby formula shortage until April.

When Tapper asked why it seems like the Biden administration has been caught “flat-footed” by inflation, the baby formula shortage, and gas prices, Raimondo said she believes the country is “not seeing the anemic and very painful economic recovery that we experienced in 2009, ‘10, ‘11, ‘12, and ‘13 after the last economic slowdown.”

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, data about the coronavirus in the state, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Advertisement





Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.