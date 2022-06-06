Globe Rhode Island wins 27 Rhode Island Press Association awards

PROVIDENCE — The Boston Globe Rhode Island team has been honored with 27 awards from the Rhode Island Press Association , recognizing outstanding work in 2021 by journalists throughout the Ocean State.

Globe Rhode Island launched in mid-2019, and several members of the team joined in 2021, which makes this recognition for work published in 2021 especially meaningful.

You can check out all of the award-winning Globe Rhode Island articles via the links below. Thank you for reading.

Business Story

2nd place: Alexa Gagosz, Three generations later, a Family’s Jewelry Factory Thrives in Rhode Island

3rd place: Amanda Milkovits, Creating change for generations: Papitto Opportunity Connection invests in R.I.’s communities of color

Arts/Entertainment Story

1st place: Alexa Gagosz, Actress Rose Weaver reflects on five decades of the arts in Rhode Island

Education Story

1st place: Dan McGowan, How Rhode Island’s takeover of Providence Schools unraveled

2nd place: Edward Fitzpatrick, Why are test scores for indigenous students in Rhode Island so low?

Feature Story/In-Depth

2nd place: Amanda Milkovits, Just in time for Christmas, a special homecoming

Honorable Mention: Carlos Munoz, Rhode Island: The Transylvania of America?

Feature Story/Short

Honorable Mention: Alexa Gagosz, ‘When you uplift Black women... you uplift most of society:’ New large-scale mural in Providence celebrates Afrofuturism

Food/Dining Story

3rd place: Edward Fitzpatrick, Amid pandemic social distancing rules, how did Tiny Bar survive?

Headline Writing

3rd place: Lylah Alphonse, The Boston Globe Rhode Island (various stories)

Investigative/Analytical News Story

1st place: Alexa Gagosz, Sexual misconduct claims at Artists’ Exchange triggers backlash

2nd place: Amanda Milkovits, A Pawtucket detective was diagnosed with PTSD. The city is fighting him on it

3rd place: Brian Amaral, Ex-East Providence city clerk, now running for City Council, has patterns of discrepancies in her education and work history

News/Features Columnist

3rd place: Dan McGowan, The Boston Globe Rhode Island (various columns)

News Story/In-Depth

1st place: Brian Amaral, Marathon work shifts – and massive overtime payments – soar at R.I. state prison

3rd place: Amanda Milkovits and Alexa Gagosz, With thousands of complaints, every neighborhood in Providence has an ATV problem

News Story/Short

2nd place: Alexa Gagosz, A former Providence public school principal was caught working in a Washington, D.C. school at the same time

Profile/Personality Story

2nd place: Brian Amaral, For 100 years, from a Providence Mill to Europe’s battlefields, Rocco Marcaccio has never stayed still

3rd place: Carlos Munoz and Alexa Gagosz, The end of an Era in Coventry, R.I.

Science/Health-Care Story

1st place: Brian Amaral, Inside a Rhode Island Hospital in Crisis

2nd place: Alexa Gagosz, At risk and overlooked: Homebound seniors left out of COVID-19 vaccine rollout

3rd place: Edward Fitzpatrick, No haven at home: Amid the pandemic, childhood lead poisoning rates are rising in R.I.

Single-Topic Series

1st place: Amanda Milkovits, Shy or Not Shy? At North Kingstown High School, a well-known basketball coach and a terrible ‘open secret’

Honorable Mention: Alexa Gagosz, Housing and Homelessness in Rhode Island

Spot News Story

3rd place: Edward Fitzpatrick, Crook Point Bascule Bridge catches fire

2nd place: Alexa Gagosz, Hundreds of Brown University students protest against sexual violence

Unique/Most Unexpected Story

2nd place: Brian Amaral, Toilet-rating Instagram account proves these bathrooms don’t stink

Lylah Alphonse can be reached at lylah.alphonse@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @WriteEditRepeat.