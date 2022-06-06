Globe Rhode Island wins 27 Rhode Island Press Association awards

PROVIDENCE — The Boston Globe Rhode Island team has been honored with 27 awards from the Rhode Island Press Association, recognizing outstanding work in 2021 by journalists throughout the Ocean State.
Alexa Gagosz, Amanda Milkovits, Brian Amaral, Carlos Munoz, Dan McGowan, and Ed Fitzpatrick each received multiple honors at the awards ceremony, which was held at the Quonset “O” Club in North Kingstown, R.I., on June 3. The team swept 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places in the Investigative/Analytical News and Science/Health Care categories, and earned awards for business, arts/entertainment, education, features, profiles, food/dining, headline writing, unique stories, opinion writing, and hard news coverage, as well ongoing reporting on former North Kingstown High School coach Aaron Thomas’ “fat test” of students and the homelessness crisis in Rhode Island.
Globe Rhode Island launched in mid-2019, and several members of the team joined in 2021, which makes this recognition for work published in 2021 especially meaningful.
You can check out all of the award-winning Globe Rhode Island articles via the links below. Thank you for reading.
Business Story
2nd place: Alexa Gagosz, Three generations later, a Family’s Jewelry Factory Thrives in Rhode Island
3rd place: Amanda Milkovits, Creating change for generations: Papitto Opportunity Connection invests in R.I.’s communities of color
Arts/Entertainment Story
1st place: Alexa Gagosz, Actress Rose Weaver reflects on five decades of the arts in Rhode Island
Education Story
1st place: Dan McGowan, How Rhode Island’s takeover of Providence Schools unraveled
2nd place: Edward Fitzpatrick, Why are test scores for indigenous students in Rhode Island so low?
Feature Story/In-Depth
2nd place: Amanda Milkovits, Just in time for Christmas, a special homecoming
Honorable Mention: Carlos Munoz, Rhode Island: The Transylvania of America?
Feature Story/Short
Honorable Mention: Alexa Gagosz, ‘When you uplift Black women... you uplift most of society:’ New large-scale mural in Providence celebrates Afrofuturism
Food/Dining Story
3rd place: Edward Fitzpatrick, Amid pandemic social distancing rules, how did Tiny Bar survive?
Headline Writing
3rd place: Lylah Alphonse, The Boston Globe Rhode Island (various stories)
Investigative/Analytical News Story
1st place: Alexa Gagosz, Sexual misconduct claims at Artists’ Exchange triggers backlash
2nd place: Amanda Milkovits, A Pawtucket detective was diagnosed with PTSD. The city is fighting him on it
3rd place: Brian Amaral, Ex-East Providence city clerk, now running for City Council, has patterns of discrepancies in her education and work history
News/Features Columnist
3rd place: Dan McGowan, The Boston Globe Rhode Island (various columns)
News Story/In-Depth
1st place: Brian Amaral, Marathon work shifts – and massive overtime payments – soar at R.I. state prison
3rd place: Amanda Milkovits and Alexa Gagosz, With thousands of complaints, every neighborhood in Providence has an ATV problem
News Story/Short
2nd place: Alexa Gagosz, A former Providence public school principal was caught working in a Washington, D.C. school at the same time
Profile/Personality Story
2nd place: Brian Amaral, For 100 years, from a Providence Mill to Europe’s battlefields, Rocco Marcaccio has never stayed still
3rd place: Carlos Munoz and Alexa Gagosz, The end of an Era in Coventry, R.I.
Science/Health-Care Story
1st place: Brian Amaral, Inside a Rhode Island Hospital in Crisis
2nd place: Alexa Gagosz, At risk and overlooked: Homebound seniors left out of COVID-19 vaccine rollout
3rd place: Edward Fitzpatrick, No haven at home: Amid the pandemic, childhood lead poisoning rates are rising in R.I.
Single-Topic Series
1st place: Amanda Milkovits, Shy or Not Shy? At North Kingstown High School, a well-known basketball coach and a terrible ‘open secret’
Honorable Mention: Alexa Gagosz, Housing and Homelessness in Rhode Island
Spot News Story
3rd place: Edward Fitzpatrick, Crook Point Bascule Bridge catches fire
2nd place: Alexa Gagosz, Hundreds of Brown University students protest against sexual violence
Unique/Most Unexpected Story
2nd place: Brian Amaral, Toilet-rating Instagram account proves these bathrooms don’t stink
Lylah Alphonse can be reached at lylah.alphonse@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @WriteEditRepeat.