Harmony Montgomery’s stepmother waives arraignment on new perjury charges

She was arrested Friday on the perjury counts when she checked into the Manchester Police Department lobby to meet bail conditions set previously, after she was earlier charged with receiving stolen guns and lying to New Hampshire officials about the whereabouts of Harmony and receiving benefits meant for the girl.

Montgomery, 31, had been slated for arraignment around 11:30 a.m. in Hillsborough Superior Court in Manchester, N.H., but she ultimately waived arraignment and the hearing was cancelled, court officials said.

MANCHESTER - Kayla Montgomery, the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery who vanished in 2019 and who remains missing, waived arraignment Monday on perjury charges for allegedly lying to a grand jury, authorities said.

She’s pleaded not guilty to the prior charges. Her husband, Adam Montgomery, is also charged in connection with the case.

In the perjury case, Kayla Montgomery allegedly lied to a grand jury twice on May 20, when she “testified falsely regarding the time of a prior work shift,” and when she lied about “a prior work location,” legal filings show.

Adam Montgomery, 32, faces charges including felony second-degree assault allegedly against Harmony in 2019, interference with custody, and endangering the welfare of a child pertaining to Harmony. He’s been held in custody since his January arrest on those counts.

Harmony’s 8th birthday is Tuesday.

Her father was charged separately in April with allegedly stealing a rifle and shotgun in 2019 from a party identified in court papers only as C.F. Officials have said the gun case is not connected to Harmony’s disappearance. Adam Montgomery pleaded not guilty to all charges.

When Harmony was born in 2014 in Massachusetts, Adam Montgomery was incarcerated, awaiting trial on charges he shot a man in the head during a drug deal in Haverhill. He first met his daughter when she was 6 months old and was brought to the prison for a supervised visit, officials have said.

Harmony was declared missing in December, more than two years after she was last seen in the custody of Adam Montgomery in Manchester, N.H.

How Adam Montgomery, a man with a lengthy, violent criminal record, first obtained custody of Harmony has been the subject of reviews in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

In an unsparing report last month, the Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate declared the state’s child welfare system systematically overlooked the needs of Harmony, just months after the girl was placed with her troubled father in February 2019 and moved to New Hampshire.

In her 100-page review, Maria Mossaides, director of the office, concluded a host of adults and government agencies entrusted with protecting children consistently failed to consider what was best for Harmony. The girl originally came under the care of the Department of Children and Families when she was 2 months old, after child welfare workers became concerned her biological mother was struggling with substance use disorder.

“We do not know Harmony Montgomery’s ultimate fate. And unfortunately, we may never,” Mossaides said in the report. “But we do know that this beautiful young child experienced many tragedies in her short life and that by not putting her and her needs first, our system ultimately failed her.”

In Massachusetts, the DCF team assigned to Harmony’s case didn’t delve into Adam Montgomery’s personal history, Mossaides’ report said, or hold him accountable for meeting goals they had set for him. He first expressed interest in being involved in Harmony’s upbringing in September 2016, more than one year after he was released from prison. While incarcerated, Montgomery had two visits with the girl, the report said.

By the time he was granted custody in February 2019, Montgomery had spent just 40 hours with her, the report said.

Adam Montgomery told investigators late last year that the last time he saw his daughter was when he gave her to her biological mother, Crystal Renee Sorey, around Thanksgiving 2019, according to legal filings.

“We know that is not true,’’ said New Hampshire Assistant Attorney General Jesse J. O’Neill during a January court hearing. “There is at least one individual who has told the Manchester Police Department they saw Harmony with [Kayla and Adam Montgomery] after that date.”

The Massachusetts judge who made the decision to place Harmony with her father in 2019 was Mark Newman, who at the time was first justice of the Essex Juvenile Court.

Both Harmony and Sorey had lawyers representing them in the hearing who supported the plan to place the girl with her father, Mossaides said in her report. Neither they nor DCF appealed Newman’s decision to grant custody without a suitability assessment. Newman made his ruling after Montgomery’s lawyer argued that the assessment requirement didn’t apply in his client’s case, citing New Hampshire court decisions, the report said.

“No one focused on Harmony, this beautiful little girl, and what she needed,” Mossaides said.

A reward of $150,000 is being offered for information leading to Harmony’s whereabouts. No one has been charged with causing her disappearance.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Dugan Arnett can be reached at dugan.arnett@globe.com.