Latest virus wave shows signs of abating in the Northeast

But in northeastern states, hospitalizations have been declining. In Vermont, numbers have dropped by more than 40 percent over the past two weeks. They declined over 20 percent in Massachusetts and roughly 10 percent in Maine, Connecticut, and New York.

More than 29,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 across the country, an increase of 16 percent over the past two weeks, and more than 3,000 of those patients are in intensive care.

The latest coronavirus wave that has affected most of the United States is showing signs of improvement in the Northeast.

Every other region is seeing a rise in hospitalizations, particularly so in the southern states of Alabama and Louisiana, where hospitalizations have risen by at least 70 percent.

Hospitalizations tend to be a more reliable indicator than caseloads, which could be significantly undercounted as Americans turn more to at-home tests that go unreported to county health officials. Case counts may also have been affected by reporting delays over the Memorial Day weekend.

Angela Rasmussen, a virus expert at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, said how cases play out this summer would depend on a number of factors.

“A patchwork of rising cases and the impact will depend on vaccination rates, demographics, and the availability of health care,” she said.

Dr. Bill Hanage, an associate professor of epidemiology at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said the situation would most likely improve over the summer but that another wave of cases could be expected after that.

“Things are likely to be somewhat worse, especially in the fall and winter,” Hanage said.