Longtime BPS principal lands top post at Boston Latin School

Gallagher will replace Rachel Skerritt, who announced on March 11 that she will be stepping down at the end of the school year after five years in the post.

His ascension to the top job at Latin School in some ways represents a homecoming for Gallagher, a lifelong resident of Charlestown. He graduated from BLS in 1991 and his two sons also earned their diplomas there in 2018 and 2021.

Jason Gallagher, who has led Harvard-Kent Elementary School in Charlestown for 11 years, will become the next head of Boston Latin School, school officials announced Monday morning.

A 21-year veteran of Boston Public Schools, Gallagher previously worked as an assistant director in the district’s Office of Special Education and a classroom teacher at Harvard-Kent. He also was a history/special education teacher at Braintree High School.

Gallagher has achieved notable success at Harvard-Kent, a racially-diverse school of 347 students.

In 2019, the Boston nonprofit EdVestors recognized Harvard-Kent as a “School on the Move” for its sustained growth in MCAS scores and for narrowing gaps in achievement among students of different backgrounds.

At the time, Harvard-Kent had the largest portion of students living in public housing than any other BPS school. To deepen student engagement, the school placed a premium on building partnerships with outside organizations and the surrounding neighborhood.

The school also invested heavily in after-school programs in math and literacy that were tailored to address students’ individual learning needs.

“The most important thing we do every day is offer a safe and welcoming school to our students and families,” Gallagher said at the time after receiving the $100,000 award. “We want to make our kids feel like they are in the best school not just in Boston, but in the country. If you are a member of the Harvard-Kent school community, we want you to feel important, loved and valued. And, we want you to become a proficient reader, writer and mathematician.”

The school’s demographics have shifted since then, with the population of white students climbing from 20 percent in 2019 to nearly 30 percent, while the portion of students not fluent in English has declined.

Gallagher holds a bachelor’s degree in History from Merrimack College, a master’s in Education from Simmons College, and a master’s in Educational Leadership from Framingham State University.

This is a developing story and will be updated.









