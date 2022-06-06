Man, 20, arrested following attempted armed robbery in Taunton

Grigsby was set to be arraigned Monday in Taunton District Court, police said. Arraignment information was not immediately available Monday evening, and it was not clear whether Grigsby had hired an attorney.

Judah Grigsby, of Taunton, is facing more than a half-dozen charges, including use of firearms while committing a felony, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, and attempt to commit armed robbery, Taunton police said in a statement .

A 20-year-old man was arrested Sunday night following an attempted armed robbery and foot pursuit in Taunton, police said.

Taunton police went to 12 Chandler Ave. at about 9:15 p.m. after receiving a report of an attempted armed robbery, police said.

The victims, a 24-year-old Norton woman and a 21-year-old Mansfield woman, told police they were sitting on the entrance steps of an apartment complex when a man approached them and demanded they empty their pockets while pointing what appeared to be a handgun at their faces, police said.

A single shot was fired into the sky before the man, later identified as Grigsby, reportedly fled on foot, police said. No injuries were reported in that incident.

An officer later saw Grigsby, who matched a description given to police by the victims, running into the woods near 100 Danforth St., police said.

Officers, including members of the State Police and Raynham police K-9 units, went to establish a perimeter of the woods and search for Grigsby, the statement said.

Grigsby was spotted by a Taunton officer in the woods near Holyoke and Chester streets, but officers lost sight of him before they could make contact, last seeing him as he was running toward Lynn Street, the statement said.

He was found a short time later under a car trailer near the woods on Lynn Street by a Raynham police K-9 and was arrested, police said.

Police said they collected a 9mm shell casing near the apartment complex, and a loaded 9mm handgun was found hidden beneath dirt near the location where Grigsby was found hiding.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.