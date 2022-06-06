Man barricaded in Winthrop home for several hours peacefully removed by police, taken for evaluation

The incident began around 5:39 p.m. Sunday when police were sent to 24 Overlook Drive to respond to a “mental health matter,” Winthrop police said in a statement. “An individual inside the residence [was] experiencing a mental health crisis.”

Neighbors were evacuated Sunday night when a man barricaded himself inside a Winthrop residence, a standoff with Winthrop and State police that ended peacefully several hours later, officials said.

In what police said was an excess of caution, nearby residents were evacuated, and a portion of Revere Street was closed to traffic while the standoff continued. Around 1 a.m., the man was peacefully removed from the residence and transported to an undisclosed health care facility for evaluation, police wrote.

Advertisement

No one else was in the residence at the time, police said.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.