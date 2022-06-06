Marlborough man, 22, killed by alleged drunk driver on Storrow Drive called ‘smart, caring, loving.’

“Brandon could light up a room with his personality and always knew how to put a smile on others. He was smart, caring, loving, super unique and creative,’' the on-line obituary posted at the Collins Funeral Home in Marlborough reads in part. “In his spare time he enjoyed Photography, going to the movies, exploring nature, spending time with people who he loved and many other things.”

Miguel Rodriguez was driving on Storrow Drive around 1:03 a.m. Saturday when he allegedly drove into Brandon R. Jennings who was walking on Storrow Drive near the off-ramp to the Tobin Bridge and Interstate 93 north. Jennings was pronounced dead at the scene, according to State Police.

A Lynn man who was allegedly driving drunk when he hit and killed a 22-year-old Marlborough man before driving away was arraigned in Charlestown Municipal Court Monday as relatives of the victim looked on with tears in their eyes.

Some of Jennings relatives who attended wept during the court hearing, but declined to speak with the Globe following the hearing.

Rodriguez, 36, was arrested early Saturday by State Police after a good Samaritan who witnessed the crash followed the 2007 Honda Accord he was allegedly driving to his residence on Centre Street in Lynn and alerted police to his location. He was arrested on charges of motor vehicle homicide while under the influence and leaving the scene of a crash after causing a fatal injury.

In court Monday, Rodriguez pleaded not guilty to those charges with the assistance of a Spanish interpreter. He was released on $5,000 cash bail he posted at the time of his arrest. He was also ordered by Judge Lisa Grant not to consume alcohol, not drive without a license and wear a GPS locating device.

According to a State Police report filed in court, Jennings was found with serious injuries lying in the left hand travel lane, and Boston Emergency Medical Services conducted life-saving efforts at the scene, but they were unsuccessful.

State Police did not say why Jennings was on the ramp at the time.

Guided by the good Samaritan, State Police gathered in the parking lot of the Centre Street building where Rodriguez had pulled in and parked the grey Honda, which was missing one of its side mirrors, State Police wrote. A side mirror was found near Jennings’ body, State Police said.

Rodriguez told State Police a friend had been driving the Honda and that he usually drives a Jeep. However, according to State Police, Rodriguez’ girlfriend identified the Honda as Rodriguez’ usual vehicle, State Police wrote.

Rodriguez allegedly agreed to perform drunk-driving tests such as walking a straight line with one foot in front of the other, but failed those. He also allegedly agreed to a breath alcohol test, which showed his blood alcohol level was .11, above the legal limit of .08 percent, State Police wrote.

Eduardo Masferrer, Rodriguez’s attorney, told reporters outside the courthouse that the death of Jennings and the arrest of Rodriguez “is a really sad situation...When we hear all the facts of the case, we will see that what happened was simply a tragic accident, nothing purposeful on behalf of Mr. Rodriguez or anything he was trying to accomplish that night.”

Masferrer declined to share where Rodriguez was driving to at the time of the crash, but characterized his client as a “hard working individual who’s resided in this area for over 10 years.” He said Rodriguez did not have “a history of anything like this in his past.” He said there was not any significant damage to the car involved in the crash.

“My client is very traumatized by the whole event, very shocked to be here in court,” said Masferrer. “And obviously, he and his family’s heart go out to the young man who passed away.”

He also suggested police may have arrested the wrong driver. “Many people were calling the police saying there was somebody on Storrow Drive. Anybody who was driving that night could’ve hit him,” Masferrer said. He said there was not any significant damage to the car police say was involved in the crash.

Rodriguez is due back in court Aug. 18.





