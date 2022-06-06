fb-pixel Skip to main content

Old, rusted bullet casing found on elementary school playground in Whitman

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated June 6, 2022, 10 minutes ago
Whitman police responded to the Duval Elementary School Monday after a student found a bullet casing on school grounds.Photo Courtesy Whitman Police Department

An old, rusted bullet casing was found on the playground of a Whitman elementary school Monday, officials said.

The school day was not disrupted as a result of the discovery, according to a statement from Whitman police and the Whitman-Hanson Regional School District.

The assistant principal of John H. Duval Jr. Elementary School called the school resource officer at about 1:40 p.m. reporting that a student had found a bullet casing on the playground shortly beforehand, officials said. The student had shown the assistant principal, who then also notified the principal.

It was determined to be “a small, rusted, broken piece of a .32 caliber bullet casing” that appeared to be old, officials said.

Whitman police officers talked with the student and the student’s parent, the statement said, and police are still investigating the incident.

“I commend the student for doing the right thing by bringing the casing to an adult immediately and administrators and officers for efficiently working together to determine that there was no threat present as a result,” Whitman Police Chief Timothy Hanlon said in the statement.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.

