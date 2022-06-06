RFK relatives pay tribute to him on anniversary of his assassination in June 1968

Robert Kennedy was shot to death at the the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles late on the night of June 5, moments after claiming victory in California’s Democratic presidential primary, and was pronounced dead early the next morning at a local hospital.

“On this day in 1968, before many of you might even have been born, my uncle, Robert F. Kennedy was gunned down while running for president,” tweeted Shriver, a journalist and California’s former first lady.

Maria Shriver took to Twitter on Sunday evening to mark the solemn anniversary of the assassination of her uncle, Robert F. Kennedy, on June 5, 1968, and she called for Americans to use their “voices to imagine a better country for us all.”

“Gunned down on his victory night,” Shriver, the daughter of Robert Kennedy’s late sister Eunice, tweeted Sunday. “He left a devastated pregnant wife and ten children and a shattered extended family.”

Shriver called on her fellow Americans to honor her “Uncle Bobby,” who’d served as US Attorney General in his brother John F. Kennedy’s White House administration and also as a US senator representing New York. John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963 in Dallas, roughly three years into his term as president.

“We can honor Uncle Bobby on this day by using our voices to imagine a better country for us all,” Shriver tweeted. “Uncle Bobby asked at the end of this speech he gave the night MLK was killed, ‘what do you want to dedicate your life to?’ He was killed 8 weeks later.”

Shriver continued, “Ask yourself today, what kind of country you want to dedicate your life too. It’s going to take all of us to get to better!”

Robert Kennedy’s daughter, Kerry Kennedy, also paid tribute to her father Sunday, tweeting out a black-and-white photo of him apparently on the campaign trail, beneath a quote from the Ancient Greek playwright Aeschylus.

“Even In our sleep, pain which cannot forget falls drop by drop upon the heart until, in our own despair, against our will, comes wisdom through the awful grace,” read the quotation atop Kerry Kennedy’s tweet.

The family tributes come as the nation continues to grieve a spate of recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Tex., Tulsa, Okla., Buffalo, N.Y., and elsewhere.

President Biden last week delivered an impassioned address to the nation imploring Congress to take action against gun violence after the horrific attacks that he said had turned schools, supermarkets and other everyday places into “killing fields.”

On Monday, Kerry Kennedy tweeted that 54 years earlier, “President Johnson told the nation that ‘the hour has come for Congress to enact a strong and effective gun control law governing the full range of lethal weapons.’”

She later tweeted out a photo of her smiling father sitting with her as a child, beneath a quotation that read, “Let us now spell out our grief in collective action.”

In January, California Governor Gavin Newsom denied Robert Kennedy’s assassin, 78-year-old Sirhan Sirhan, parole, saying at the time that Sirhan remains a threat to the public and hasn’t taken responsibility for a crime that altered American history.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.