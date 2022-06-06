Rhode Island political news: June 2022

Ashley Kalus, a Republican candidate for governor, on Friday named Evan Gillissie as her campaign manager.

Gillissie, a native of Cranston, worked for former Cranston Mayor Allan W. Fung during the 2014 and 2016 election cycles. Fung, a Republican, is now running for the 2nd Congressional District seat.

Gillissie has about a decade of campaign and political experience. He has worked on Capitol Hill, in the executive branch, and in the private sector, focusing on issues such as consumer protection, financial technology, and energy.

“I’m excited by the experience and enthusiasm Evan will bring to our campaign,” Kalus said. “His previous work in Rhode Island will be invaluable as we fight to better the lives of struggling families and make the Ocean State the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”

May 31, 2022

Solomon endorses Smiley for Providence mayor

Former Providence City Council President Michael Solomon, who dropped out of the mayoral race in May, endorsed Brett Smiley for Providence mayor on Tuesday.

“I’ve known Brett for years, and I know that he has what it takes to be the best mayor for our city,” Solomon said in a statement.

The next mayor will need to know how to work with the City Council, the staff, and the community, and how to manage a government with more than 1,000 employees, he said.

“Based upon his experience, Brett is the man for the job,” Solomon said. “He will be ready to lead on day one. I appreciate my supporters and the team we have built and look forward to working with Brett and his team towards a victory this fall.”

Smiley will face City Council member Nirva LaFortune and former deputy secretary of state Gonzalo Cuervo in a Democratic primary for mayor.

Solomon, Smiley, and others made Tuesday’s announcement at Fargnoli Park in the city’s Elmhurst neighborhood.

“I am proud to have the support of Michael who I’ve worked with and gotten to know very well over the years,” Smiley said. “I greatly respect him for his service to the City of Providence and look forward to working with him on the campaign.”

May 28, 2022

Rhode Island AFL-CIO backing three gun bills

The school shooting in Texas and the racist shooting in Buffalo have prompted the Rhode Island AFL-CIO to back three pieces of gun legislation now before the General Assembly.

“Enough is enough,” the union organization said. “As a labor movement, as workers, as parents, and as men and women of good conscience, we must act.”

The group is throwing its support behind a bill to limit magazine capacity to 10 rounds, a bill to ban assault-style weapons, and a bill to raise the age to buy guns from 18 to 21.

“These measures will not heal the fractures in our hearts caused by more tragedies involving guns in this country, but it is a start,” said George Nee, president of the Rhode Island AFL-CIO. “We have long advocated for workplace safety, for the simple right to go to work with the simple expectation of being able to get home safely.”

“Ending the scourge of gun violence is a labor issue,” said Patrick Crowley, secretary-treasurer of the Rhode Island AFL-CIO, “and as the voice for working men and women in Rhode Island, we must speak as loud as possible when our brothers and sisters, and the children in their care or the people that they serve, are taken from us by preventable violence.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.