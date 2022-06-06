R.I. priest, removed from ministry in 2009, now indicted for sexual assault

PROVIDENCE — A priest in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence was indicted late last month on charges of sexually abusing a boy in the early 1980s, the state attorney general announced Monday.
Kevin Fisette, 66, who lives in Dayville, Conn., was indicted on one count of first-degree sexual assault. He’s set to be arraigned Wednesday in Providence County Superior Court, according to Attorney General Peter Neronha.
Fisette was one of the names included on the Diocese of Providence’s list of credibly accused clergy in 2019. He had been removed from ministry and resigned from his post as pastor of St. Leo the Great Church in Pawtucket in 2009, but never removed from the priesthood. His inclusion on the list sparked questions about the job he got after being removed from ministry at Goodwill in Rhode Island, which involved visits to schools and working in the presence of children.
The allegation against Fisette already had been made public before Goodwill hired him. Goodwill of Southern New England fired him after his inclusion on the diocese’s list of credibly accused clergy.
Advertisement
Fisette’s family has publicly denied the allegation.
The alleged assault took place in Burrillville sometime between January 1981 and December 1982, Neronha said. Fisette was ordained as a priest on Nov. 21, 1981. The attorney general said at the time of the alleged assault, Fisette was appointed as a deacon in Our Lady of Victory Parish in Hopkinton and as a chaplain at Rhode Island Hospital.
Fisette is the fourth priest to be charged in relation to Neronha’s ongoing review of decades worth of diocesan records. Neronha’s office is preparing a report, while also searching for cases that could still be charged.
“Our investigation remains active and ongoing. I am grateful to the Rhode Island State Police for their partnership throughout the investigation,” Neronha said in a written statement.
Advertisement
Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.