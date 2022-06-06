Salem man arrested for OUI after allegedly crashing truck into home

A man driving a pickup truck was arrested after he allegedly crashed into the front of a home in Salem early Monday morning, police said.

Salem Police Captain John Burke said officers were dispatched at 12:52 a.m. to 274 Jefferson Ave., where they found a black 2003 Dodge Ram pickup truck “embedded into the front of the residence.”

“There was a gentleman who tried to go from the driver’s seat to the rear seat and exit the vehicle,” Burke said in a phone interview.