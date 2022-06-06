Salem man arrested for OUI after allegedly crashing truck into home

A man driving a pickup truck was arrested after he allegedly crashed into the front of a home in Salem early Monday morning, police said.
Salem Police Captain John Burke said officers were dispatched at 12:52 a.m. to 274 Jefferson Ave., where they found a black 2003 Dodge Ram pickup truck “embedded into the front of the residence.”
“There was a gentleman who tried to go from the driver’s seat to the rear seat and exit the vehicle,” Burke said in a phone interview.
The driver was able to get out of the truck, Burke said, “as he was walking he asked what did he hit.”
Burke said officers noted the driver “appeared to be unsteady on his feet,” and his speech was slurred. The vehicle also was unregistered and uninsured, he said.
Matthew McCue, 25, of Salem was arrested and charged with operating under the influence, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, and a marked lanes violation, he said.
The truck was towed from the scene, and there were no reports of injuries, Burke said.
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com.